Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021: Dates, Tickets, Updates, Schedule, How to Watch, Results And Everything You Need To Know

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix makes a return to the Formula 1 calendar for 2021 after a year away from the shores of the Caspian Sea.

Since its introduction to the schedule in 2016 and initially titled the European Grand Prix, it has quickly become one of the most hotly anticipated races on the timetable after a series of exciting duels during that period.

There have been plenty of shocking moments on the streets of Baku, including the coming together of the two Red Bulls, Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo in 2018. Sebastien Vettel saw red after deliberately driving into the side of Lewis Hamilton behind the safety car a year earlier, after believing that the seven-time world champion had brake checked him.

During that same race, Valtteri Bottas managed to pip Lance Stroll on the line to finish second in what was an enthralling race from start to finish.

But will we have a repeat of the drama we saw during those years? We have to wait and see as F1 visits Baku once more for what will be the fifth Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Here is everything you need to know:

Dates

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on the opening weekend of June as the warmer months edge closer.

The opening practice sessions (P1 and P2) will take place on Friday 4th June while P3 and qualifying will be on the following day.

Lights out is scheduled for 1 pm BST on Sunday 6th June.

Tickets

As it stands, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will go ahead without spectators and was the first to confirm that it will run behind closed doors.

Because of this, no tickets will be available for fans to attend the event.

Updates

So far, it looks like the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will go ahead despite COVID-19 fears.

Hamilton and Verstappen will look to renew their title fight around the streets of Baku as they look aim to take the initiative in the Drivers’ standings.

Schedule

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend will be operating from the following timetable (BST):

Practice 1 - 9:30 am

Practice 2 - 1 pm

Practice 3 - 10 am

Qualifying - 1 pm

Race (51 laps) - 1 pm

How to watch

You can watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and every other race, qualifying and practice session this season, live and exclusively on Sky Sports F1.

Channel 4 will also show highlights of qualifying and the Grand Prix on Saturday and Sunday evening respectively.

Results

The results from all sessions, including practice, qualifying and the race will appear here once completed.

