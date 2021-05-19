Tyson Fury is apparently fed up with Deontay Wilder after revealing the American has asked for £14m to step aside so he can fight Anthony Joshua - and warned he will 'crack his skull again'.

After months of negotiations, the two British heavyweights have finally agreed to fight each other in Saudi Arabia on August 14, when Fury puts his WBC and Ring magazine heavyweight straps on the line against his opponent's WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world titles in a mouth watering clash.

Their efforts, however, appear to have been merely futile, after a US judge ruled that Fury is contractually obligated to defend his belts against Wilder, the former WBC heavyweight champion. That, at least in theory, means Fury may be forced to wait until the end of the year to fight Joshua.

Naturally, there is still a long way to go until the matter is resolved. Wilder, 35, is said to be demanding at least $20 million (£14 million) in compensation in order for Fury to face Joshua next.

But Fury doesn't appear to have taken too kindly to Wilder's attempts to sabotage the biggest fight of his career - even going so far as to claim he is trying to hold him to ransom - and has warned that it won't end well for his former opponent.

In a response that pulled no punches, Fury took to his Instagram story to share a video of Wilder training with his new trainer Malik Scott accompanied by the following caption:

'What a joke @bronzebomber has become. Asked for 20 million to move over #joker. Looks like I have to crack his skull again.'

The two-time heavyweight world champion then continued to attack Wilder on social media after reeling off a list of excuses he used for his defeat in the aftermath of their rematch.

He wrote: 'No excuses... but; Costume was too heavy, Fury's gloves were loaded, I had weak legs, my water was spiked, Fury's gloves had no padding.

'I had bicep surgery, I was a zombie, disloyal trainer, complications in camp, I had an autopsy, I broke my arm, fight stopped too early, Andre Dirrell's fault, ref did a s*** job, snakes in the grass, dent in my head.

'Egg weight in glove, Fury was covered in oil, Ricky Hatton pulled glove down, I injured my bicep, I broke my hand, Fury's fist wasn't in the glove, Fury took PEDs, Fury did voodoo magic, I had the flu and I had food poisoning.'

Top Rank's Bob Arum, Fury's co-promoter, confirmed to ESPN that the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has been reserved on July 24 in preparation for a possible trilogy fight between Fury and Wilder this summer.

However, Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, has refused to give up hope that the biggest fight in the history of British boxing will still go ahead as planned.

"I have been focusing on Plan A," Hearn said to the Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel. "The only fight we had our mind on was Tyson Fury.

"We hope that that fight can still take place on August 14th.

"The game changed last night where we have to have a Plan B in place, and probably a Plan C as well.

"We have a couple of different options; of course, the one that springs to mind immediately is the WBO mandatory of Oleksandr Usyk.

"They have been quite patient and I think really, we are in a situation where if Team Fury don’t get themselves together, get their act together, by the end of this week, we will have no option but to look for an alternative fight."

