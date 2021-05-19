Portsmouth transfer rumours: John Marquis linked with exit ahead of summer transfer window

After narrowly missing out on a place in the play-offs earlier this month, Portsmouth have already kicked off their plans for the summer transfer window by releasing six players.

Andy Cannon, Charlie Daniels, Jordy Hiwula, Bryn Morris, Taylor Seymour and Duncan Turnbull are all set to leave the club when their current contracts expire later this month.

Meanwhile, the likes of Tom Naylor, Jack Whatmough and Ryan Williams are still in negotiations with Pompey over the possibility of extending their stays at Fratton Park.

Whilst forward John Marquis' deal is set to run until 2022, there is no guarantee that he will be at the club next season.

According to Hampshire Live, Peterborough United, Milton Keynes Dons and an unnamed Scottish Premiership side have all submitted enquiries to Pompey regarding the 29-year-old's availability.

Although Portsmouth are reportedly unwilling to sell Marquis this summer, he may potentially be tempted by a move to Posh who will give him the opportunity to prove himself at Championship level.

The forward, who is valued at £225k on Transfermarkt, has illustrated that he is more than capable of thriving at League One level since joining Pompey in 2019.

Whereas he was unable to inspire his side to promotion last season, he did manage to find the back of the net on 16 occasions in the third-tier and also chipped in with six assists in 41 appearances.

With Portsmouth facing another year in League One, they will be hoping that Marquis can spearhead their attack once again.

1 of 15 What is Kane's Tottenham Hotspur shirt number? 20 8 9 10

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how important Marquis has been to Portsmouth's set-up in recent seasons, it would unquestionably be a blow if they were to lose him.

As well providing 22 direct goal contributions in League One during the 2020/21 campaign, the six-foot one forward also averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.79.

Although the upcoming transfer window represents an opportunity to secure a sizeable fee for Marquis who is set to enter the final year of his contract, Portsmouth may not be able to draft in a suitable replacement for him.

Therefore, instead of cashing in on the former Millwall man, Pompey should instead consider offering him a new deal as doing so will fend off interest from the likes of Peterborough and MK Dons.

By assembling a squad that will compliment Marquis' style of play this summer, Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley could potentially secure promotion to the Championship next year and thus end the club's prolonged stay in the third-tier.

News Now - Sport News