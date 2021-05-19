Cold War and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded Update Size Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Update sizes for Cold War Warzone Season 3 Reloaded has finally been revealed.

The battle royale map saw huge changes for the first time when Season 3 first launched, with Cold War sending Verdansk to the 1980s following a nuke event.

Not only did the map change a lot, but many new weapons and places of interest were brought in to give Warzone the fresh feel it needed.

The Call of Duty community have been enjoying the new changes and Warzone still maintains its huge popularity, so games will be even more excited to hear that the map will undergo some more changes following this update.

The upcoming update requires some space and here is all the information about it.

Cold War and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded Update Size

As always when an update is on its way, many fans want to see how big the file size will be to make sure they have enough space.



The file size for the upcoming Warzone update on PS4 and PS5 is 14.6 GB, and it's 15.2 GB for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. However it is slightly different for PC, it's 14.8 GB for Call of Duty: Warzone and 18.1 GB for both Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.



The Season 3 Reloaded update announcement has also revealed the file sizes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

For the PS5 it's 10.3 GB, and for the PS4 it's 7.1 GB. The file size for the Xbox One is 8.3 GB and for the Xbox Series X/S it's 13.1 GB.

The PC version only requires 10.3 GB, and what is good for players is they can pick what to download. They don’t have to download Call of Duty: Warzone if they're only playing Black Ops Cold War and vice versa. Players can uninstall other data packs they don't need for a smaller file size.



