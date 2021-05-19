Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours: Owls prospect Alex Hunt linked with summer exit

Having failed in their quest to avoid relegation to League One, Sheffield Wednesday are set to face a busy summer of transfer activity as manager Darren Moore looks to prepare the club for life in a new division.

Whilst the upcoming window isn't set to open until next month, the Owls could be about to wave goodbye to a host of players whose deals are set to expire at Hillsborough.

One of the individuals who could be about to move on to pastures new is Wednesday prospect Alex Hunt.

After making his debut for the Owls in a League Cup clash with Sunderland in 2018, the midfielder would have been aiming to become a regular starter in the Championship in the coming seasons.

However, Hunt was limited to just five appearances in all competitions during the 2020/21 campaign and is now facing an uncertain future due to the fact that Wednesday have yet to exercise a one-year-deal in his existing contract.

According to The Star, the 20-year-old prospect is reportedly attracting interest from Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic who will both be looking to bolster their squads this summer in order to challenge for promotion in League One next season.

Despite this speculation, it is understood that Hunt is keen to stay at Wednesday for the foreseeable future.

Unlike other third-tier sides, Wednesday have yet to release their retained list for the upcoming season.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst the midfielder only featured sporadically last season, there is no reason why he cannot go on to thrive in the third-tier for Wednesday if he is given the opportunity to prove his worth by Moore.

Indeed, a drop down in level may be exactly what Hunt needs as he only managed to record a WhoScored match rating of 5.98 in the second-tier during the previous campaign.

An extension to his existing deal would make sense financially as it will save the Owls from drafting in a replacement who could take up a sizeable chunk of their wage budget.

Having nurtured the talents of Josh Windass and Barry Bannan since taking over the reins at Hillsborough, Moore could potentially have a positive impact on Hunt's development if he decides to keep him at the club this summer.

Although the Owls boss will be keen to make alterations to his squad during the upcoming window, he may regret letting Hunt leave if he goes on to achieve a great deal of success for another League One side.

