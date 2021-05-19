Crystal Palace's next manager: Three players who could shine under Frank Lampard in 2021/22

Crystal Palace are closing in on reaching an agreement with Frank Lampard to become their new manager, as reported by Football Insider.

It was announced on Tuesday that Roy Hodgson will be stepping down as manager at the end of the season after four years at the club.

The search is now on for his replacement, and Lampard has emerged as the frontrunner for the job after holding extensive talks with the south London side.

Of course, the contract is yet to be signed, meaning that it is far from a done deal that Lampard will be at Selhurst Park next season. But what if he is? How would the team look, and which players would shine under him?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes takes a look at three players who would be likely to thrive at Palace if Lampard does take over from Hodgson this summer...

1. Eberechi Eze

Eze is set to be out until 2022 after picking up a serious achilles injury but once he returns, Lampard could be the manager to get him back to his best. After all, he did play a major role in helping another creative midfielder make huge steps in their progression - Mason Mount.

Mount played under Lampard for two-and-a-half years, firstly at Derby and then at Chelsea. Lampard always showed great faith in Mount, allowing the youngster to play 35 league matches in the Championship at Pride Park, before taking Mount back to Stamford Bridge with him in 2019.

Since then, Mount has become a Chelsea regular, and he was recently named the club's Player of the Year for 2020/21, after a standout season which has seen him register six goals and six assists in the top-flight.

Meanwhile, Eze has also come up through the lower divisions, and his first season at Palace has been a promising one. He has 10 goal contributions in the Premier League, with three of those coming in his last three matches.

The 22-year-old is ready to move up yet another level next season, and under Lampard's guidance, there is no reason why he can't start to follow in the footsteps of Mount.

2. Tyrick Mitchell

Lampard may have been a manager for less than three years, but he has already earned a reputation for bringing through young, promising players.

At Derby, he was happy to give Mount and Fikayo Tomori opportunities, and he continued with his youth policy at Chelsea by overseeing the development of Tammy Abraham and Reece James.

At Palace, he may see Mitchell flourish next season. The 21-year-old full back has impressed this term, and produced a standout performance when he got a goal and an assist in the side's 3-2 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

With Patrick van Aanholt set to leave next month, Mitchell has the chance to establish himself as the club's first-choice left-back, and could benefit from Lampard's tendency to show patience with youngsters.

3. Gary Cahill

From youth to experience. Indeed, they don't come much more experienced that Cahill.

The former England man is now 35, and is out of contract in the summer, meaning that Lampard might not get to work with him.

However, if Cahill does stay, it could work out well for both the player and Lampard. The pair played together for two-and-a-half years at Chelsea, and arguably experienced the best moment of their careers with one another when the Blues won the Champions League in 2012.

Therefore, the respect and trust between the duo must be high. While Lampard may want to focus on young players like Eze and Mitchell, he will also need one or two experienced heads who can help Palace through some difficult spots in the season, and Cahill is exactly the type of player who can be relied upon to fulfill this leadership role.

