With a long-standing legal battle involving Deontay Wilder threatening to derail Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua, one fan has taken it upon himself to ensure it goes ahead by setting up a GoFundMe page for The Bronze Bomber.

Wilder has always been adamant he was owed a trilogy fight with Fury, as stipulated in their contracts, and was furious a third fight had been shelved for the Gypsy King's clash with Joshua.

With a date on August 14 agreed for one of the biggest fights in British boxing history, there is now doubt whether the event in Saudi Arabia will go ahead after a judge ruled in Wilder's favour that Fury owes him another fight.

Wilder is said to be wanting a staggering £14 million ($20 million) pay-off to drop the matter, leaving the whole situation up in the air as any fight between Wilder and Fury has to take place before September 15.

In order to make Wilder go quietly and ensure the Fury vs AJ fight goes ahead as planned, one boxing fan has created a GoFundMe page for fellow fans to donate enough money to hopefully satisfy Wilder's needs.

The creator, Greg Double, wrote: "We all want to see Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury. Unfortunately, the sport of boxing can be AC-12 levels of bent.

"A US Court has now decided Fury has to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time, this means the Joshua-Fury fight could be postponed.

"However, there's still hope of saving it. Deontay Wilder could be paid 'step-aside' money - essentially a big wedge of cash to get out of the way of this all-British superfight.

"If 100,000 boxing fans chip in a tenner - and let's face it, we're used to being ripped off - we can offer him a million quid to get out of the way.

"Not only will it offer an incentive, it will send a message. The fans don't want to see any other fight."

If Wilder declines the amount donated and wishes to proceed with his own battle with Fury, Double has said he will give the money to Boxing Futures project.

Double added: "Whatever money we raise will be offered up to Deontay Wilder. If he declines, I will donate all proceeds to https://boxing-futures.org.uk/ - a charity that uses boxing to help young people fulfil their potential.

"It sucks that this is the only way I can think of to try and do something, but the sport of boxing only knows one language - and that's money. Let's make a point."

It seems, however, that Wilder isn't thinking about the money and is determined to get his hands on Fury once again with co-promoter Bob Arum already reserving Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for July 24.

Arum said: 'We’re not paying Wilder to step aside.

"It’s better to get rid of him and go about our business. We can make the Fury-Joshua fight for November or December.”

Although Joshua's team have begun contingency plans should the superfight not go ahead, such as talking to former cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, his promoter Eddie Hearn is hopeful the Fury bout will not be affected.

Hearn said: “I have been focusing on Plan A. The only fight we had our mind on was Tyson Fury.

“We hope that that fight can still take place on August 14.

"The game changed last night where we have to have a plan B in place, and probably a plan C as well.

“We have a couple of different options; of course, the one that springs to mind immediately is the WBO mandatory of Oleksandr Usyk.

“They have been quite patient and I think really, we are in a situation where if Team Fury don’t get themselves together, get their act together, by the end of this week, we will have no option but to look for an alternative fight."

