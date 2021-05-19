Harry Kane to Man United: Jesse Lingard could have role to play in potential transfer

According to the Times, Jesse Lingard could be used as leverage in Manchester United's pursuit of Tottenham centre-forward Harry Kane.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

Kane has expressed his desire to leave the north London club this summer according to the Times, and the 27-year-old also believes he has a 'gentleman's agreement' with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

The report suggests that United would have to part with £150m to sign the England international, however the Red Devils may look to use Lingard as part of the transfer to lower the fee.

What are Lingard's stats for West Ham?

According to WhoScored, in 14 Premier League starts for West Ham, Lingard has recorded 12 goal contributions.

He has averaged 2.7 shots per league game this season with 1.4 shots coming from inside the penalty area and 1.2 from outside the box, proving he is not afraid to strike from distance.

He has also been fouled 1.5 times, the joint most of any player at West Ham.

He has been the club's second highest performer this season with a 7.26 rating, behind only Tomas Soucek (7.31).

A genius decision from Man United?

As reported by the Times in February, United blocked an automatic buyout clause in the midfielder's loan agreement with West Ham. The initial loan fee reportedly amounted to £1.5m.

Blocking a buyout clause may turn out to be a stroke of genius, as Lingard could now return from the Hammers to contribute to United signing one of the best strikers around in Kane.

United would have been easily forgiven for agreeing a buyout clause, especially with Lingard's £100k per-week contract due to expire in 2022.

He didn't even make a Premier League appearance for them in the first half of the season and as his contract is winding down, there was a logic to giving West Ham the option of a permanent transfer.

Instead, United saw the value in keeping their options open and it could now pay dividends, provided Spurs have an interest in signing Lingard.

Would Spurs be interested in signing Lingard?

Since joining West Ham, Lingard has been one of the Premier League's most exciting talents and a big part of the club's European push.

Tottenham's midfield has been somewhat stale this season and they could look to revamp that area of the squad in the summer. Dele Alli has shown improvements of late but barely got a look-in under Jose Mourinho.

Gareth Bale looks set to return to Real Madrid upon the expiry of his loan deal, meanwhile the likes of Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso have struggled to become regulars in the side with just 16 Premier League starts between them.

Bringing Lingard into the mix might appeal to Spurs based on his recent form, although the size of the fee accompanying him to seal Kane's services would surely be a much more significant factor.

