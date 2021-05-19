Nine years have now passed since the greatest night in Chelsea’s history.

May 19, 2012, was the day that Chelsea became European champions for the first time, defying the odds to beat Bayern Munich in their own backyard.

The Blues, managed by interim boss Roberto Di Matteo, were without several key players, including Branislav Ivanovic, Ramires and their talismanic captain John Terry.

And when Thomas Muller scored for Bayern in the 83rd minute, it appeared to be game over for the English outfit.

However, Didier Drogba further enhanced his status as a Chelsea legend by scoring a dramatic headed equaliser five minutes later to send the final to extra-time.

Cech guessed correctly for every Bayern penalty

Petr Cech then produced a vital penalty save from Arjen Robben in the first half of extra-time before the final was decided via a penalty shoot-out.

Many football fans maintain that penalties are a lottery, but Cech put in hours of research before the final and it paid off spectacularly.

As well as saving Robben’s penalty, the legendary Chelsea goalkeeper guessed the right way for all five of Bayern’s spot-kicks in the shoot-out.

He wasn’t able to stop Bayern’s first three penalties from Philipp Lahm, Mario Gomez and Manuel Neuer, but he saved the final two from Ivica Olic and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Cech’s back-to-back penalty saves then presented Drogba with the opportunity to win it with Chelsea’s fifth spot-kick - and the Ivorian took the chance with both hands to win the European Cup for the Blues.

Watch the shoot-out here…

Cech reveals how he guessed correctly for Bayern's penalties

So, how did Cech manage to guess correctly for all six penalties he faced in the final?

Speaking to Copa90 in 2019, Cech revealed that his research entailed watching eight hours and nine minutes of footage showing every penalty every one of Bayern’s players had taken over the previous five years.

“The video of Bayern penalties lasted two hours and 43 minutes. Every possible player shooting a penalty,” he told Copa90, per The Daily Mail.

“The game was played in 2012 and we had every penalty of every player in the squad since 2007.

“We did it as a goalkeeper group. It was me, Hilario, Ross Turnbull and even Jamal Blackman. Each of us had the video so each of us went through it on our own and put marks, notes and things we thought about each of the shooters.

“Then when the game was approaching, we had a meeting where we all sat together, everybody with their notes, and we compared what we had on the paper and then we watched it again.”

Cech watched the video multiple times to ensure he would remember each player’s preferred method of taking a penalty on the night of the final.

He added: “I saw it three times so it was probably more (like) seven hours. Then obviously it helped. It might have been a coincidence but having watched all these videos I wouldn't say it's a coincidence.”

Indeed, it’s no exaggeration to suggest that Chelsea may not have lifted the Champions League trophy that night if it wasn’t for their world-class goalkeeper’s thorough pre-match preparations.

Chelsea fans will be hoping their current No. 1, Edouard Mendy, will be following suit ahead of the club’s third Champions League final against Manchester City on May 29.

