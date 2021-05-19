It's been a funny old season at Anfield.

Liverpool started their first ever Premier League title defence like a house on fire and, despite the injury to Virgil van Dijk, were top of the pops in December.

They took Crystal Palace to school with an ominous 7-0 victory that seemed to herald their intention to stay at the top of the English game for years to come.

However, as 2020 ticked over to 2021, things started to fall apart for the Reds.

They lost their incredible home record as their impenetrable fortress came crashing down around them. They plummeted down the table, forgot how to score goals, and were forced to field some of the maddest defensive combinations you could ever imagine.

The Reds, who were then dumped out of Europe by a below par Real Madrid side, were staring down the barrel of Europa League football as their season lurched from one crisis to the next.

A finish in the top four looked like nothing more than a pipe dream and many a fan had given up on seeing Champions League football at Anfield next season.

Now, with two games to go, Liverpool are in the midst of an incredible, Alisson-led late charge towards the top four. A win tonight against Burnley and they will leap-frog Leicester into the promised land ahead of the final day.

In the context of the season, a top four finish would be a simply sensational achievement for the club but, ahead of the season, that would've been seen as the bare minimum.

One Liverpool fan however, believes that given all that has happened, a top four finish this season would be a greater achievement than winning the league was in 2020, or even winning the Champions League in 2019.

Phoning into talkSPORT, 'Klobby' made his wild claim:

"If we achieve the top four this year, I'm going to go as far as to say that it will the greater than winning the Premier League and the Champions League," he said.

After being slapped with a verbal barrage from the hosts, Klobby went onto explain that it is not an exclusively held opinion.

"Look how many points we were behind Everton. This is not just me, I've spoken to my friends about it."

GiveMeSport's Paul Conolly says:

Right, lets get one thing straight, it would absolutely NOT be a greater achievement than winning the league or the European cup.

Don't get me wrong, it would still be pretty special, especially considering the injury struggles, emotional turmoil and media scrutiny the side have suffered.

But to place it above winning two of the biggest trophies in the global game? Klobby may have spent a bit too long down at the reopened pubs this week.

