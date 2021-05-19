Darren Till is using Charles Oliveira's recent success at UFC 262 as extra motivation in his quest to become Britain's next UFC champion.

The Liverpudlian once drew comparisons with Michael 'The Count' Bisping from UFC president Dana White when he initially broke onto the scene.

During a guest appearance on Bisping's podcast, 'Believe You Me', Till was asked a series of questions about his fighting career, and admitted he takes inspiration from various athletes around the world, including Brazil's Oliveira.

"I take inspiration from a lot of things, and you see Charles Oliveira, he has just became the lightweight champion after what, 10 years, 11 years," Till said (via MMA Junkie). "How many losses? How many wins? How many setbacks? How much being looked over?

"So that for me is a big factor, knowing that I’m 28, I haven’t been in MMA not that long, only a few years, and I feel like I’m at my prime in the next year or two."

The 28-year-old also insisted that he will not let anything stand in his way of fulfilling his life-long ambition of becoming UFC champion.

"I’ve sacrificed too much f****** s*** in my life to get to this point to be like, ‘Yeah man, I’m happy I was a top-three UFC fighter," he added. "A lot of people get to the UFC and they feel like they’ve achieved [everything].

"‘Oh, I’m in the UFC. Sound.’

"I ain’t happy with just being in the UFC."

1 of 20 What does UFC stand for? Ultimate Fighting Championship Unsurpassed Fighting Championship Ultimate Fight Championship United Fighters Championship

Till (18-3-1) is coming off a loss to former champion Robert Whittaker in a three-round non-title fight in July 2020.

The British fighter was initially scheduled to face Marvin Vettori on April 10 but was forced to withdraw after he broke his collarbone during training.

He now hopes to return to Team Kaobon training in the coming weeks before his upcoming fight against Derek Brunson on August 14 in Las Vegas.

He continued: "I’ve sacrificed too much f****** s*** . I’ve never had another job. I’ve never done any other s*** in me life.

"I’ve gone through hell, and I’ve got to this point.

"I’m not prepared in any way, shape or form to take any steps back.

"In fact, everyday I feel like I’m more violent to get what I want.

"In retrospect, I’m not going to let no one or nothing stop me.

"I know for a fact in my life I will be a UFC champion.

"There just ain’t no two ways about it."

Read More: Charles Oliveira next fight: 'Do Bronx' eyeing superfight against Alexander Volkanovski

News Now - Sport News