Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

France have named an astonishingly strong squad for Euro 2020.

Les Bleus have long been tipped as favourites to add the European crown to the world title that they picked up in 2018 and that sentiment will only amplify on the back of their squad announcement.

That's because Didier Deschamps has once again reminded the world that France has one of the deepest tanks of footballing talent in the international game by naming a team stacked with quality.

France's insane squad depth

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we've already looked at France's squad depth in detail with the return of Real Madrid's Karim Benzema doing nothing but adding to the unbelievable strength of their attack.

However, perhaps the most illustrative way to show the quality that Deschamps has at his disposal is actually by highlighting the standard of player that wasn't good enough for selection.

In other words, if we point out just how many world-class players will be left to watch their nation from the sofa this summer, it will hammer home just how dizzyingly superb the actual squad is.

Chelsea step up their pursuit of Jadon Sancho (Football Terrace)

France's left-at-home XI

And that gave us a thought: what would the best France XI of players that weren't selected for Euro 2020 actually look like? Spoiler alert: the answer is absolutely brilliant.

So, without further ado, be sure to check out the remarkable XI down below to get the strongest idea yet of just how many world-class athletes play their football under Les Tricolores.

GK: Alphonse Areola (Fulham)

The former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper has been in glorious form for the Cottagers this season, making the fifth-most saves in the Premier League with 114 to his name.

RB: Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid)

Yes, yes, yes, we're well aware that we're playing Mendy out of position here, though he has played at right-back twice this season, but this appears to be one of few areas of weakness for France.

CB: Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig)

It's been a tough 2020/21 campaign for Upamecano, there's no two ways about it, but the Bayern Munich-bound enforcer remains one of the most talented centre-backs in world football.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig)

One of the best young defenders in the business, it's not for no reason that Liverpool are reportedly on the verge of signing a 21-year-old destined to hoover up France caps further down the line.

LB: Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Deschamps holds a particular dislike towards Hernandez because the ex-Real Madrid man hast thrived in Serie A this season, bagging seven goals and five assists.

CM: Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)

Given that the thoroughly talented midfielder is still only 18 years old, Deschamps can be forgiven for deferring him to the youth teams, but make no mistake that he's got a big future with Les Bleus.

CM: Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur)

There's an argument to be had that Ndombele deserved a place more than Corentin Tolisso or Moussa Sissoko because Spurs' record-breaking signing has been fantastic at times in the Premier League.

CAM: Nabil Fekir (Real Betis)

The World Cup winner hasn't enjoyed his finest season out in La Liga, flattering to deceive with four goals and five assists, but his absence still shines a light on the sheer quality of France's squad.

CAM: Houssem Aouar (Lyon)

Similarly, while Aouar hasn't been playing his best football during the 2020/21 campaign, the Lyon wizard is still linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs and would make most nations' squads.

ST: Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)

Laugh as you might at the idea that Lacazette being omitted is an obvious call, but make no mistake that 13 Premier League goals in an Arsenal slide floundering in mid-table is an underrated feat.

ST: Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

Fitness and undulating form makes Deschamps' decision more than understandable, it must be said, but try telling me that Martial wouldn't be selected in a heartbeat for almost every country.

Read more: Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

Quality upon quality upon quality

Just imagine having so many quality players at your fingertips that this lot didn't even make the cut.

It's not difficult to see why many fans are tipping France to go all the way this summer and frankly, even if the above XI was what Deschamps had plumped for, they'd still be serious contenders.

Of course, football matches, never mind international tournaments, aren't decided on paper but to say that France have plenty of firepower in their arsenal would be the mother of all understatements.

1 of 15 Did former Liverpool man Fernando Torres score at the Euros? Yes No

News Now - Sport News