YouTube vs TikTok Boxing: Heated Twitter Exchange Between AnEsonGib and Bryce Hall Following Press Conference

The YouTube vs TikTok boxing event held a press conference and following all that happened, fighters AnEsonGib and Bryce Hall had a spout on Twitter.

There was a lot to witness at the press conference and Hall was the center of a lot of the action. He argued with Deji, and then called out his brother KSI, who famously beat Logan Paul.

Then Bryce got into a fight with his opponent Austin McBroom, with the two having to be restrained.

The event, which is happening June 12, has gained a lot of attention and the press conference was just what everyone needed to make tensions rise even more.

AnEsonGib and Bryce Hall Twitter Clash

AnEsonGib and Bryce Hall are not even fighting each other on June 12, but that hasn’t stopped them from engaging in heated words on social media.

Their war of words does make sense though as Bryce is best friends with AnEsonGib’s opponent Tayler Holder, and Gib has not only been dishing out abuse to Holder, but also to Bryce too.

Following Hall getting pushed to the floor at the press conference by McBroom, Gib went to Twitter to joke about the situation and Bryce did not like that one bit.

When the event happens on June 12, there is sure to be a lot of tension between the fighters, and all the disputes happening right now is only building excitement even more for the fight in Miami.

