Vikkstar blasts Warzone devs over hackers after Call of Duty tournament fiasco

Online sensation Vikkstar has made his feeling clear in recent months regarding cheaters in Call of Duty: Warzone and has vented his frustrations once again.

The YouTuber, who has 7.18 million subscribers, is one of the leading figures that have been loyal to Activision’s creation, which was one of the highest-grossing games in 2020 surpassing 100 million active players in April 2021.

Hackers have become a nuisance to the innocent gaming community since the game’s release back in March 2020, with thousands of players running rampant in Verdansk with wallhacks, aimbots and glitching around the map.

This is due to Activision’s largely ineffective anti-cheat software, which has failed to pick up a number of players that have been using cheats to win games, rather than triumph fairly.

Several tournaments have gone by that Vikkstar has taken part in with opponents using map exploits to gain an advantage, and is now growing tired of the number of hackers during games.

During his very own Warzone Showdown tournament that was screened live on his YouTube channel (6:01:20), which was running alongside Nadeshot’s $100,000 Invitational, Vikkstar fell victim to a team that had managed to get themselves underneath the map and pleaded with Raven and Infinity Ward to sniff out the cheaters once and for all.

He posted on Twitter: “Ran into several blatant hackers today while competing & was killed by a player that had glitched underneath the map during Grand Finals,” he said in the May 18 tweet. “I have to be honest with you Call of Duty [and] Raven Software this is becoming incredibly tiring. I’m sure other competitors feel the same way.”

Vikkstar continued: “I’ve played H1Z1, PUBG, Fortnite & Apex for hundreds of hours & can count the number of hackers I’ve faced on one hand. I run into the same number on a daily basis on Warzone.”

He is not the only one to vent his frustrations online about this subject. Jack Dunlop, a fellow gaming influencer and streamer, replied to Vikkstar’s post and simply replied: “It’s been so bad this week.”

Dunlop went on to create a post of his own. “Goodnight to everyone except for people who cheat in video games.

If you cheat, then I hope you step on a Lego every day for the rest of your terrible lives.”

