Ronaldo, Messi, Ronaldinho: The 50 biggest footballing icons of the 21st century ranked

  • Kobe Tong
  • By 
p1f61t562kdle13espbr9fvsd6f.jpg

World-class footballers are some of the most recognisable individuals on the planet.

For all the dizzying fame of celebrities, musicians and politicians, we live in a world where the most followed person on Instagram is arguably the best football player of all: Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, even in a world where these footballing icons weren't plastered over social media and brand deals, you could bet that millions of fans across the globe would still be bowing down to them.

Footballing legends and icons

But it does go without saying that the internet age of the 21st century has done nothing other than amplify the star status of players like Ronaldo who transcend football with their remarkable talent.

And on the 20th anniversary of data gurus Transfermarkt last summer, their team set about ranking the 50 footballers who they considered to be the sport's biggest icons since the turn of the century.

The compelling list has been wheeled out on their home page once again and it makes for fascinating reading with each and every rung littered with legends of the beautiful game.

Where will Eden Hazard be next season? (Football Terrace)

The 50 biggest icons of the 21st century

But who takes the top prize and where does your favourite player rank? Well, be sure to check out the full list down below to find out who the most iconic icon of them all really is.

50. Vincent Kompany

p1f61urqnj1qk613i1185e1hvvubd.jpg

49. Karim Benzema

48. Lilian Thuram

47. Robin van Persie

46. Rio Ferdinand

45. Luka Modric

p1f61usjd01gomj2l12681ur4cvgf.jpg

44. Fabio Cannavaro

43. Luis Suarez

42. Pavel Nedved

41. Andriy Shevchenko

40. Wayne Rooney

p1f61uuf2eb5813id130g1ogasi3h.jpg

39. Michael Ballack

38. Miroslav Klose

37. Bastian Schweinsteiger

36. Xabi Alonso

35. Iker Casillas

p1f61uvfiddrmg8m90h1mhdqqvj.jpg

34. Franck Ribery

33. Frank Lampard

32. Didier Drogba

31. Dennis Bergkamp

30. Dani Alves

p1f61v088m11qv94c1e121e1hd5nl.jpg

29. Clarence Seedorf

28. Neymar

27. Samuel Eto'o

26. Robert Lewandowski

25. Francesco Totti

p1f61v10311ane1js9a5577g1sp2n.jpg

24. Arjen Robben

23. Philipp Lahm

22. Oliver Kahn

21. Manuel Neuer

20. David Beckham

p1f61v1rug8se2bdkdbt5c1l79p.jpg

19. Carles Puyol

18. Sergio Ramos

17. Roberto Carlos

16. Raul

15. Andrea Pirlo

p1f61v2mqq1hkmsnf1ili2db16urr.jpg

14. Gianluigi Buffon

13. Kaka

12. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

11. Steven Gerrard

10. Luis Figo

p1f61v3f0fl15lum1kdg1ddn1c0ft.jpg

9. Paolo Maldini

8. Xavi

7. Thierry Henry

6. Andres Iniesta

5. Ronaldinho

p1f61v43ip8cg21umfrndq1irnv.jpg

4. Ronaldo

3. Zinedine Zidane

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

1. Lionel Messi

p1f61uegbnklq1o2j17slmbh18fgb.jpg

Messi and Ronaldo take top spots

Who else could have occupied the top two places?

Even if you spoke to someone who knew absolutely nothing about football, you could almost guarantee that they would still have heard of Ronaldo and Messi.

It's staggering to think just how much the two Ballon d'Or winners have permeated the mainstream, perfectly fitting the narrative of two world-beating footballers running parallel to one another.

p1f61v4r5h7de15a29j76rs1gpm11.jpg

To tell you the truth, it's a little bit terrifying that both players are edging closer towards retirement, but at least Transfermarkt's top 50 underlines just how many icons the sport can produce.

Besides, you know the last 20 years of the beautiful game have been stacked with legends when everyone from Ibrahimovic to Kaka and Buffon to Beckham can't even bag a spot in the top ten.

And frankly, we can't wait to see the heroes and role models that the next two decades will bring.

p1f61v5u211bbvaio7pv1qkv1er013.jpg
News Now - Sport News