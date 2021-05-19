Ronaldo, Messi, Ronaldinho: The 50 biggest footballing icons of the 21st century ranked
World-class footballers are some of the most recognisable individuals on the planet.
For all the dizzying fame of celebrities, musicians and politicians, we live in a world where the most followed person on Instagram is arguably the best football player of all: Cristiano Ronaldo.
However, even in a world where these footballing icons weren't plastered over social media and brand deals, you could bet that millions of fans across the globe would still be bowing down to them.
Footballing legends and icons
But it does go without saying that the internet age of the 21st century has done nothing other than amplify the star status of players like Ronaldo who transcend football with their remarkable talent.
And on the 20th anniversary of data gurus Transfermarkt last summer, their team set about ranking the 50 footballers who they considered to be the sport's biggest icons since the turn of the century.
The compelling list has been wheeled out on their home page once again and it makes for fascinating reading with each and every rung littered with legends of the beautiful game.
Where will Eden Hazard be next season? (Football Terrace)
The 50 biggest icons of the 21st century
But who takes the top prize and where does your favourite player rank? Well, be sure to check out the full list down below to find out who the most iconic icon of them all really is.
50. Vincent Kompany
49. Karim Benzema
48. Lilian Thuram
47. Robin van Persie
46. Rio Ferdinand
45. Luka Modric
44. Fabio Cannavaro
43. Luis Suarez
42. Pavel Nedved
41. Andriy Shevchenko
40. Wayne Rooney
39. Michael Ballack
38. Miroslav Klose
37. Bastian Schweinsteiger
36. Xabi Alonso
35. Iker Casillas
34. Franck Ribery
33. Frank Lampard
32. Didier Drogba
31. Dennis Bergkamp
30. Dani Alves
29. Clarence Seedorf
28. Neymar
27. Samuel Eto'o
26. Robert Lewandowski
25. Francesco Totti
24. Arjen Robben
23. Philipp Lahm
22. Oliver Kahn
21. Manuel Neuer
20. David Beckham
19. Carles Puyol
18. Sergio Ramos
17. Roberto Carlos
16. Raul
15. Andrea Pirlo
14. Gianluigi Buffon
13. Kaka
12. Zlatan Ibrahimovic
11. Steven Gerrard
10. Luis Figo
9. Paolo Maldini
8. Xavi
7. Thierry Henry
6. Andres Iniesta
5. Ronaldinho
4. Ronaldo
3. Zinedine Zidane
2. Cristiano Ronaldo
1. Lionel Messi
Messi and Ronaldo take top spots
Who else could have occupied the top two places?
Even if you spoke to someone who knew absolutely nothing about football, you could almost guarantee that they would still have heard of Ronaldo and Messi.
It's staggering to think just how much the two Ballon d'Or winners have permeated the mainstream, perfectly fitting the narrative of two world-beating footballers running parallel to one another.
To tell you the truth, it's a little bit terrifying that both players are edging closer towards retirement, but at least Transfermarkt's top 50 underlines just how many icons the sport can produce.
Besides, you know the last 20 years of the beautiful game have been stacked with legends when everyone from Ibrahimovic to Kaka and Buffon to Beckham can't even bag a spot in the top ten.
And frankly, we can't wait to see the heroes and role models that the next two decades will bring.News Now - Sport News