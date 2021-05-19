Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tommy Fury will return to action on the undercard of Daniel Dubois' comeback fight at the Telford International Centre on June 5.

The 22-year-old light heavyweight, who is the younger brother of WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, will face an as-yet-unnamed opponent before Dubois' WBA interim title fight with Romanian Bogdan Dinu. However, it unlikely to be Jake Paul on such short notice.

Fury (5-0, 4 KO's), of Manchester, has won all five of his boxing fights and finished as a runner-up with his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island series 5 in 2019.

Promoter Frank Warren said the event will have a limited capacity crowd of about 1,000 fans - the first time that boxing fans have been able to attend a Queensbury event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

"It will be an absolute joy to have fans back in support of the fighters," Warren said (via BritishBoxingNews). "We have all done our best to keep the sport on track since we were able to return, but the missing ingredient that nobody was able to compensate for was the lack of atmosphere and buzz that surrounds a night at the boxing.

"Even though this is only the first step in people coming back to pack out venues, having a thousand in the arena will make such a difference and will also improve the spectacle for those tuning in to watch live on BT Sport."

"Tommy is proving himself to be an attraction and his performances so far have certainly caught the eye," he added. "He looks the part but, as he says himself, it is very early days for him and getting good rounds under his belt is paramount."

Elsewhere on the card, Archie Sharp (19-0, 9 KO's) will make the fifth defense of his WBO European super-featherweight title, with a mouth-watering clash with WBO super-featherweight world champion Shakur Stevenson potentially on the cards.

Sharp outpointed Jeff Ofori (10-3-1, 7 KO's) in August to continue his unstoppable rise up the rankings and has since switched gyms to team up with new trainer Alan Smith, who has also helped to guide the career of fellow uber-prospect Dennis McCann.

No opponent has been confirmed for Sharp as yet.

Warren revealed Belfast-based Northern Irish middleweight Caoimhin Agyarko (8-0, 5 KO's) will also be hunting for another knockout after stopping Robbie Chapman at the BT Sport Studio in Stratford in November of last year.

He continued: "Obviously there will be a lot of attention on Daniel Dubois, but the rest of the card shows the strength in depth – and massive potential – of our stable.

"I look at the young talent we have and the Queensberry team is getting stronger and stronger."

