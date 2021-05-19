Cold War Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: New Points of Interest Confirmed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update is nearly here and the new Points of Interest on the Warzone map have been confirmed.

Developers of Cold War Treyarch have now taken full control of the battle royale game and now Verdansk is back in the 1980’s.

Now halfway into Season 3, Cold War want to bring some new content to the game to keep the COD community engaged.



As well as new places of interest on the Warzone map, there are also new guns, operators and weapon skins for players to get their hands on.



New Places of Interest coming to Warzone in Season 3 Reloaded

Nakatomi Plaza

The Nakatomi Plaza (the famous skyscraper from the Die Hard franchise) is now in downtown Verdansk.



This is part of the 80’s Action Movies Event and will make it an incredibly popular point of interest on the map. Players can access five floors and also complete optional missions to earn additional rewards.



Survival Camps

This new Point of Interest is a tribute to Rambo: First Blood Part II and a fair few have been added across Verdansk.



Players will see there are ten camps to visit and loot up at whilst Dog Tags can also be collected. Rumour has it there will be a big reward if you collect enough dog tags.



CIA Outpost

The last point of interest arriving in Season 3 Reloaded is a CIA outpost and this outpost is inside one of the aircraft hangars in northwest Verdansk.



This Point of Interest seems the most interesting as Activision are saying that the agency is on the hunt for the identity of fallen soldiers and may call in some kind of air support in case any of the soldiers attempt to extract the area.

Fans will be able to see these places themselves after the update drops on May 20 and there is no doubt they will be very busy as players check these locations out for themselves.

