Thiago Alcantara is one of the best players in the world.

That statement alone might be enough for you to reach for your pitchfork, but don't let the teething problems of his first season in the Premier League make you think any differently.

Besides, lest we forget that it's been less than 12 months since Thiago was the metronomic presence at the heart of a Bayern Munich team that romped their way to Champions League glory.

Thiago's Liverpool spell

Sadly, for whatever reason, the Spanish wizard hasn't been able to translate that form to English football as seamlessly as many expected, but he's by no means endured a terrible season.

In fact, you only need to look at his last two outings for the Merseyside club to appreciate that on his day, Thiago is within the Premier League's top ten players based on ability alone.

Kopites will have to keep their fingers crossed that they see that world-class quality more often in the 2021/22 campaign and there are plenty of clues to suggest that might be the case.

West Brom vs Liverpool Match Reaction (Football Terrace)

Ready to explode at Anfield

And one way in which Thiago has been leaving a trail of breadcrumbs to a potential purple patch with Liverpool is through the medium of his signature move.

Some of the world's best players are renowned for having a particular skill or trick that is unique to them and the former Barcelona playmaker is no different.

Twitter user @PassLikeThiago has compiled a fantastic video on the 30-year-old's signature move, which they simply call ‘The Thiago Turn’ and it's racked up more 4,500 'likes' at the time of writing.

Thiago's signature move

And just because it doesn't have the tinsel and bells of the 'Ronaldo chop' or the 'McGeady spin', it doesn't make it any less effective because Thiago's brilliance is so often in the simple things.

The montage shows Thiago turning players inside out with the same, simple little trick that has worked a treat across both his Bayern Munich and Liverpool spells, so check it out down below:

It's actually depressing just how easy players like Thiago make football look.

Beauty in its simplicity

Just like Lionel Messi and his trademark shoulder feint, it goes to show that certain movements can be consistently deadly when it comes to taking on opposing players in the heat of the moment.

If you decelerated Thiago's turn in pain-staking slow-motion, it might not look all that impressive, but those subtle little movements in the break-neck speed of the professional game is simply deadly.

And it really goes to show that the macro gains of Thiago's career are born in the micro decisions of his game, which we don't doubt will continue as he enters his second season on Merseyside.

