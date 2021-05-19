Ellen White: Will the striker stay with Manchester City or find a new club?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The career of Ellen White is at a crossroads, with her contract at Manchester City set to expire this summer. GiveMeSport Women explores her future options.

White signed a two-year deal with Manchester City in May 2019, just before she flew to France with the Lionesses for the World Cup. Since then, she has scored 19 goals for the club. Her time at Manchester City includes an FA Cup win last year.

There have already been a number of high-profile departures from City since the end of the season, including American stars Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle. Should White join them, or should she remain in Manchester blue?

Remain at Manchester City

White has impressed at Manchester City and has enjoyed regular playing time at the club. If this remains the case next season, she will be happy to stay at one of the best women’s teams in the world.

Indeed, Manchester City will be looking to challenge Chelsea for the Women’s Super League title next season, having finished second in the league this year. They will be playing Champions League football once again, and also have an FA Cup title defence to think about.

With world-class attackers remaining at the club, including Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp, White could maintain her incredible goalscoring record in the WSL. She would do so while competing for the most illustrious trophies in women’s football – why would she leave?

Move to a new club

At 32-years-old, White is now coming towards the end of her career. Manchester City may look to get in a replacement forward to step into White’s boots as they look to end Chelsea’s league dominance.

In this scenario, White could find herself with less playing time. With a home European Championships looming, this would be disastrous for her chances of staying in the Lionesses squad.

She may be better off leaving City and finding a WSL club where she is guaranteed playing time. This could include teams such as Manchester United, Reading or Leicester, who are hoping to take their performances to the next level. She may even return to former club Birmingham, where she scored 25 goals in 36 appearances.

Ultimately, White’s decision is likely to centre around what is best for her career and her chances of featuring for England at the 2022 European Championships. She has been a stalwart for the Lionesses for some time now, and will be hoping to star at the upcoming home tournament.

Whatever White decides, we are sure to find out her choice soon.

