Germany will not go into this summer's Euro 2020 tournament as one of the big favourites.

The 2014 World Cup winners have been far from great under Joachim Low in recent years and their last competitive fixture saw Die Mannschaft lose 2-1 at home to North Macedonia.

Germany have also been drawn into the dreaded 'group of death' at Euro 2020 alongside France, Portugal and Hungary.

Low's last tournament as manager of the German national team has all the ingredients to be an absolute disaster.

But despite their recent woeful form, Germany do still possess one of the best squads in international football, one that has more than enough potential to spring a surprise at Euro 2020.

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

On Wednesday afternoon, Die Mannschaft announced their 26-man roster for the tournament and the midfield options named by Low are scarily good.

We're not joking when we say that Germany have eight (yes, EIGHT) high-quality options for the various positions in the middle of the park.

Let's take a look at the octet in question, along with their attacking stats across all competitions at club level this season...

Germany's midfield options for Euro 2020

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) - 3 goals, 12 assists

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) - 5 goals, 14 assists

Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) - 15 goals, 24 assists

Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City) - 17 goals, 5 assists

Leon Gortezka (Bayern Munich) - 8 goals, 9 assists

Kai Havertz (Chelsea) - 8 goals, 9 assists

Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) - 2 goals, 5 assists

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) - 7 goals, 1 assist

Imagine Musiala, an 18-year-old who has lit up both the Bundesliga and Champions League with Bayern in 2020/21, being your 'weakest' midfield option for a major tournament...

Muller's recall after being ousted from the squad as a result of the nation's 2018 World Cup disappointment certainly makes Germany a far more formidable foe - on paper at least.

The rest of the 18 men at Low's disposal aren't bad either and you can check out Die Mannschaft's squad in full below.

Germany's squad for Euro 2020

Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Timo Werner, Jonas Hoffman and Kevin Volland as an attacking quintet to compliment the above midfield options? Not bad, not bad at all.

