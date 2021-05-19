Bellator 259: Cyborg v Smith, main card fights, venue, times & how to watch

On Friday, the latest instalment of Bellator MMA will get underway, with Cris Cyborg headlining the fight card as she prepares to defend her title against Leslie 'The Peacemaker' Smith.

GiveMeSport Women has put together everything you need to know ahead of the event – including who to look out for and how to watch the fights.

What is Bellator MMA?

Bellator is a mixed martial arts event based in the USA, considered by many as the UFC's closest rival. It was founded in 2008 and is regarded as one of the largest combat sport promotions in the world, as well as being the second largest in the United States. The name 'Bellator' is derived from the latin word meaning 'warrior'.

Bellator MMA has held more than 200 numbered events, leading us up to Friday's 259th card. Some of the world's best martial artists compete each year for the title, using a mix of karate, kickboxing, taekwondo, jiu-jitsu and wrestling.

Who is fighting in Bellator 259?

Cyborg will headline the event as she takes on Smith in the main fight of the night. The Brazilian-American champion will vie to retain her featherweight champion status, which she has held since January 2020.

These two fighters have met before – the bout took place in 2016 during UFC 198. Cyborg got the better of Smith in the catchweight event, which was her first ever professional fight. She ended it in emphatic style, clinching an early victory over the former Invicta FC star.

Other competitors on Friday's fight card include Sumiko Inaba vs Kristina 'The Meat Grinder' Katsikis and Valerie 'Master' Loureda vs Hannah 'The Hurricane' Guy in two flyweight bouts. Rounding off the evening will be the featherweight clash between Janay 'Hollowpoint' Harding and Northern Ireland's Leah 'The Curse' McCourt.

Where is it?

The event will be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Featherweight title competition

As the holder of the Bellator featherweight title, Cyborg will be the favourite to come out on top in the main bout on Friday. The 35-year-old has a rich backstory in her fighting career and holds black belts in muay thai and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Cyborg enjoyed a brief stint as a kickboxer, winning two of her three fights by knockout.

Her MMA record is impressive – boasting 23 wins out of 26 competitive bouts. Cyborg has won 18 by knockout, four by decision and one by submission. She also held back-to-back gold medals representing Brazil in the World Jiu-Jitsu Championships in 2011 and 2012.

Smith will be eager to avenge her previous loss to Cyborg with a win at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The American has been victorious in 12 of her 21 bouts, winning five by knockout and seven by decision.

When and how to watch

The main card event will begin on May 21st at 21:00 ET, 01:00 BST – BBC iPlayer will be providing live coverage of the fights from 22:20 with the option to watch in full on catch-up at a later date.

