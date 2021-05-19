Thiago Silva has enjoyed a very successful debut season at Chelsea.

The Brazilian stalwart was snapped up on a free transfer last summer and he's been a huge hit in West London.

Silva has added experience and quality to Chelsea's back-line, playing a pivotal role in the club's memorable run to the Champions League final.

The 36-year-old's success on English soil is yet more proof that he is one of the greatest defenders in history.

Silva has now performed to a world-class standard at Chelsea, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, with his eight-year stint at the latter the stuff of legend.

At PSG, Silva was everything you could want in a centre-back and he was named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year on seven separate occasions.

As well as excelling at his defensive duties with the French side, the Brazilian was pretty handy in attack.

In his 315 games across all competitions for PSG, Silva scored 17 goals, an impressive return for a centre-back.

But arguably his finest moment in an attacking sense at the club cannot be found in the record books.

On April 21st, 2013, Silva scored perhaps the greatest disallowed goal in history during a routine 3-0 win for PSG versus Nice.

After stepping forward from his usual defensive position, the Brazilian exchanged passes with a teammate and raced towards Nice's goal, before jumping over the opposing 'keeper and producing a stunning finish from the tightest of angles.



Unfortunately for Silva, the ball had just crossed the line prior to him defying the laws of physics and sending it rolling into the back of the Nice net.

But while the linesman's flag was raised and the goal correctly disallowed, we can still sit back and marvel at the snippet of genius from the Chelsea man over eight years ago.

If the Blues ever need an emergency striker, Silva might be the man...

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

