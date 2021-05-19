Chelsea promote “No To Hate” campaign after women’s team are subject to abuse

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea have promoted their “No To Hate” campaign again, after their women’s side was subject to abuse following their Champions League Final defeat last weekend.

The Blues lost 4-0 to Barcelona as their hopes of a first-ever European trophy were dashed in the blink of an eye.

Subsequently, social media trolls targeted the team, writing vicious and discriminatory messages towards the players and manager Emma Hayes. One such comment read: “Chelsea women only belongs to the kitchen.”

Chelsea football club has, therefore, shared their “No To Hate” initiative, with the hope of stamping out this behaviour.

The “No To Hate” movement was first launched in March after defender Reece James faced racist abuse online. The club decided that enough was enough and stressed that there can be no place whatsoever for “racism, antisemitism or any form of discrimination.”

The campaign will help educate young children, support victims and moderate social channels to “identify, report and, where possible, delete” hateful comments. It endeavours to create a safer, friendlier space in football amid the rise in discrimination both verbally and online.

Recently football clubs, players, athletes and sporting bodies engaged in a four-day boycott of social media in an attempt to tackle these issues on their platforms.

This show of solidarity aimed to encourage companies to take a sterner stance on such abuse, though, it appears there is still work to be done.

The Athletic’s Katie Whyatt has praised the Blues’ campaign and shared images on social media, showing campaign posters with images of the Chelsea women’s team, alongside the “No To Hate” slogan, being advertised throughout the Chelsea area.

Speaking on Twitter, she wrote: This is (partly) how you do it,” followed by the clapping emoji.

There is no place for this behaviour in football or indeed society. This may only be one step in helping to tackle these issues, but it is an important step nonetheless.

