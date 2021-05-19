Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sergio Reguilon would have been hoping to impress Tottenham Hotspur fans on their return to the stadium against Aston Villa.

The Spanish left-back was signed from Real Madrid last summer and has had to spend pretty much the entirety of his first season in England playing behind-closed-doors.

But Reguilon's appearance in front of the Spurs faithful against Villa certainly didn't go to plan, the defender scoring a comical own-goal to equalise for the visitors.

The Spaniard swiped at the ball from the edge of his own 18-yard box and it then flew past a helpless Hugo Lloris in goal.

It was a spectacular effort from Reguilon, one that has to be the funniest own goal of the 2020/21 season.

Reguilon has a moment to forget vs Villa

Pick that one out!

Ollie Watkins didn't celebrate at first, as he clearly couldn't believe what he had just seen...

Steven Bergwijn had given Spurs the lead in the eighth-minute of proceedings, the Dutchman reacting to a loose touch from Kourtney Hause and then firing the ball past Emiliano Martinez.

Shortly after Spurs went 1-0 ahead, Villa probably should have been awarded a penalty after Hugo Lloris wiped out Watkins in the area.

The ball was going out play, but the Frenchman still committed a needless foul. However, referee Craig Pawson deemed that it wasn't a penalty and VAR agreed with him.

Lloris cleans out Watkins in the box

Maybe Reguilon scored an own goal because he felt bad for Villa...

Just before the half-time break, Watkins capitalised on some more woeful defending from the former Real Madrid man to put Villa 2-1 up.

