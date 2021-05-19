Unique kit for Sweden’s Olympic football team divides opinion

With the Olympic Games just around the corner, the kit for the Swedish football team has been released. The reaction has been split.

As the official sponsor of Sweden’s Olympic and Paralympic teams, Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo has designed the clothing for the athletes heading to Tokyo. This includes the kit for the women’s football team, who will be aiming to upgrade the silver medal they earned at Rio 2016.

According to Uniqlo, the shirts are created from engineered mesh that is based on the company’s Dry-EX fabric, but has even greater quick drying and wicking functionalities. This will help keep the players cool in the sweltering heat of Japan’s summer.

The shirt also features perforations which form a large cross on the back. This follows body temperature mapping and is an ode to the Swedish national flag. Meanwhile, the shorts are made from recycled polyester.

Opinion on the kit has been divided, particularly concerning the colour of one of the shirts, which appears to be a lime green rather than yellow. Twitter user Mia Eriksson posted: “I can’t really decide what to think of Sweden’s football kit for the Olympics this summer.” In response, GirlsonPitch1 replied: “What the!! That's green not yellow!!!”

Sweden’s choice of kit designer has previously raised eyebrows. They contested the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in kits created by clothing retail company H&M. This ultimately made no difference to their performance, with Sweden progressing all the way to the final. They then lost 2-1 to Germany.

Sweden will again be favourites to medal at the Olympics this summer, having finished with bronze at the 2019 World Cup. The nation boasts stars such as Chelsea's Magdalena Eriksson, and Real Madrid’s Kosovare Asllani and Sofia Jakobsson.

News Now - Sport News