Daily Digest: Wimbledon confident that fans will be able to attend the tournament this year

In today’s news: Wimbledon is set to welcome back fans, Emma Hayes reportedly agrees a new deal with Chelsea and the FA target record women’s football attendances.

Wimbledon confident of fans attending 2021 tournament

Wimbledon says it is optimistic that more than 25 percent of fans will be able to attend the event when it returns to the All England Club in late June.

The championships were cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but organisers are confident of putting on an event with crowds.

Limits on social contact are expected to be removed in the UK from 21st June, but this is not yet confirmed. Tickets, therefore, are not expected to go on sale before the middle of next month.

"We are confident we will be able to increase our ticketing capacities for the championships this year beyond the minimum 25 percent position we set out last month," a spokesperson said.

Emma Hayes set to extend Chelsea contract

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes is reportedly set to agree a new deal with the club.

The 44-year-old won the Women’s Super League and League Cup this season but suffered a disappointing defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League Final last weekend.

Hayes’ current contract comes to an end in June, but the club wanted to focus on a crucial finish to the campaign before agreeing new terms.

FA targeting record attendances at Women’s Euros

The Football Association has revealed plans to sell a record 700,000 tickets for next year’s Women’s European Championships.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in England, with the hope that the opening game at Old Trafford and the final game at Wembley will both set capacity records.

The total attendance record for the competition is 240,045 from the last event in the Netherlands in 2017.

The 2022 Women’s Euros will be held at 10 venues across nine cities.

Schedule announced for 2021-22 Ashes

The multi-format Women’s Ashes will begin on 27th January 2022 in Canberra.

The series will consist of one four-day test before three one-day international and three Twenty20 matches.

Points will be awarded for each game, with Heather Knight’s side looking to win overall for the first time since 2013-14.

Nicole Sapstead to leave UK Anti-Doping

UK Anti-Doping chief executive Nicole Sapstead will leave her role after six years with the organisation.

Having joined in 2009, Sapstead will leave in August to join the International Tennis Integrity Agency.

"I am thrilled to be part of the new ITIA, which is leading the way in best-in-class governance of integrity risk in sport," she said.

News Now - Sport News