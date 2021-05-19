Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valentina Shevchenko is one of the most dominant champions to ever set foot into the UFC octagon.

Standing at 5ft 5in tall, her slim physique might quite easily be mistaken for that of a ballerina if you came across her in the street.

But don't let her size fool you so easily. A decorated kickboxer, the 'Bullet' has carved a bloody path to the top of the women's flyweight rankings, often beating her opponents at their own game.

Shevchenko's record with the promotion speaks for itself - ten wins, four of which were via stoppage, and only two defeats. Those losses, however, were at the hands of Amanda Nunes, so take them with a pinch of salt.

But such a high level of dominance has not only caused a few problems for her opposition, it has also left UFC matchmakers Micky Maynard and Sean Shelby in a tricky position, as they have to somehow find someone brave or brilliant enough to take on the 8.9st 21-3 125-pound champion.

Well, as chance would have it, it seems like they may be in luck.

UFC strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez, one of the best female MMA fighters in the world, finally has been medically cleared to return to action almost two years after being diagnosed with a recurring bulging disc in her neck, which forced her to put her career on hiatus.

"I'm super excited to get back out there," Suarez said to ESPN. "It's fun to practice, for sure.

"But it's just different competing. Everybody knows that.

"It's super exciting to just show what you're working on."

As far as her next move goes, Suarez (8-0), of , California, has opted to move up in weight class because she believes her performances have been hampered by the drastic weight cut.

When asked how she would fare against Shevchenko, the former No. 1 ranked freestyle wrestler in the US feels she has a few tricks of her own hidden up her sleeve.

"Maybe if I'm not cutting too much weight at all, I'll be a little more stronger and explosive," she added.

"I do think I have a good skill set in terms of my wrestling [that] can give her trouble."

