Birmingham City transfer news: Fresh twist emerges regarding Alen Halilovic's future

Birmingham City's renaissance under the guidance of manager Lee Bowyer during the closing stages of last season was nothing short of spectacular.

After a woeful run of form in the Championship left the Blues in danger of being relegated to the third-tier, the 44-year-old's arrival re-invigorated the club's players who stepped up their performance levels to seal an 18th place finish in the standings.

Whereas Birmingham are set to be without the likes of Dan Crowley and Jon Toral next season after opting not to offer them new deals earlier this week, they will be hoping to retain the services of Alen Halilovic this summer.

After Bowyer revealed last month that he would like the midfielder to stay at St Andrew's for the foreseeable future, the Blues recently announced that they have offered the Croatian a new deal.

However, in a fresh twist in this ongoing saga, Halilovic's future at Birmingham is uncertain due to interest from other clubs.

According to Croatian news outlet tportal, the midfielder is reportedly being tracked by clubs in Spain, Italy and Turkey with his current contract set to expire next month.

Since joining Birmingham last year following an unsuccessful stint at AC Milan, Halilovic has managed to illustrate some signs of his undoubted talent in the Championship.

The midfielder opened his goal-scoring account for the Blues in dramatic fashion in February as he netted the winner in the club's clash with Queens Park Rangers.

Whilst he was limited to just 17 appearances in all competitions last season, Halilovic could become a key player for Birmingham during the upcoming campaign if he makes considerable strides in terms of his development over the summer.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Halilovic ultimately failed to live up to the hype that was generated by his move to Barcelona as a teenager, it is abundantly clear that he still has the ability to change a game in an instant.

Therefore, it is hardly a surprise that Bowyer is trying to keep him at the club this summer as he will fancy his chances of moulding the 24-year-old into a classy operator.

Whereas a lack of consistency last season resulted in Halilovic averaging a relatively underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.40, he did record the joint-highest amount of dribbles per game (1.4) at Birmingham.

If Halilovic turns down the opportunity to move elsewhere by agreeing to fresh terms with Birmingham, he could kick-start a career which has stalled in recent years due to his inability to settle at a club.

