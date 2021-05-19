Leeds transfer rumours: Club-record fee will be needed to sign long-term target

It's clear exactly how much Leeds will have to pay to sign Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese this summer, based on reports from Juve Live.



What's the latest news on Rodrigo De Paul?

Leeds tried to sign De Paul last summer but had a €28m (£24.2m) offer turned down. They remain interested in the player, but any hopes of landing the 26-year-old in a cut-price deal appear to have been extinguished.

Udinese reportedly wanted €40m (£34.5m) for De Paul in 2020, and they have not changed their asking price in the months since.

Leeds are not the only club keen on De Paul either. Juventus, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid are also admirers of the midfielder and could move for him in the coming months.

Would this be a club-record fee for Leeds?

If Leeds were to agree to pay Udinese's asking price, it would be a club-record transfer fee.

The Yorkshire-based side only broke their previous record back in August when they signed Spanish forward Rodrigo from Valencia for £27m.

Should they decide to stump up the cash for De Paul, they would likely shatter this figure in the process.

What are De Paul's stats this season?

De Paul has had the best season of his career, based on the numbers that he has produced. He has featured in 35 Serie A matches, scoring nine goals and providing 10 assists.

WhoScored have given him an average match rating of 7.44 this term - the next highest player at the club has received a mark of 6.99, showing that De Paul is a colossal figure in his current side.

He is the team's chief goalscorer and creator, as highlighted by the fact that he has delivered 81 key passes in Italy's top division in 2020/21. No Leeds player has managed more than 60 in the Premier League.

Should Leeds accept Udinese's asking price?

With it clear Udinese will not be lowering their asking price for De Paul, Leeds must decide whether they are willing to bow down to the Serie A side's demands. After all, it is a lot of money to spend on one player given that Leeds only came up from the Championship last year, plus there is an ongoing global crisis.

However, De Paul would be worth every penny. The Argentine international has carried Udinese to a mid-table finish in Italy, and now deserves his move to a more ambitious club. Leeds have shown this season that they are only heading one way, and that is up.

They are set to end the season in the top half, and their aim will be to kick on towards the European places next year. De Paul can help them achieve this.

The prospect of him playing alongside Kalvin Phillips and Stuart Dallas in the middle of the park is a mouthwatering one for Leeds fans. With this trio complementing one another perfectly, De Paul could settle in seamlessly at Elland Road, and his transfer fee would be forgotten about almost immediately.

