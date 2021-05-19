Watford transfer rumours: Hornets facing tussle to sign Chelsea forward Ike Ugbo

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Whilst the goal-scoring escapades of Ismaila Sarr at Vicarage Road last season helped Watford secure promotion to the Premier League, it wouldn't be at all surprising if manager Xisco Munoz decides to draft in some attacking re-enforcements this summer.

Considering that the Hornets' first-choice striker Joao Pedro has only played three games in the top-flight during his time at the club, there is no guarantee that he will be able to compete at this level next season.

Meanwhile, Andre Gray's lack of consistency in the Premier League in the 2019/20 campaign resulted in him only being able to find the back of the net on two occasions in 22 appearances.

Ahead of the upcoming transfer window, Watford have been linked with a move for one of Chelsea's outcasts.

According to Football Insider, the Hornets are reportedly interested in signing Ike Ugbo from the Blues.

The forward, who is reportedly set to enter the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, is also attracting interest from Watford, Schalke, Sassuolo and Genk.

Loaned out by Chelsea last year to Cercle Brugge, the forward has enjoyed a fruitful spell with the Belgian side.

Directly involved in 17 league goals in 32 appearances, Ugbo helped the club avoid relegation to the second-tier.

Whilst it is understood that Cercle Brugge have an option to buy the forward this summer, a recent report by The Athletic revealed that the forward would prefer to move elsewhere.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although it would be somewhat of a risk by Watford to sign Ugbo due to the fact that he has never played in the Premier League before, it is clear that the forward has made considerable strides in terms of his development during his spell at Cercle Brugge.

As well as netting 16 goals for Cercle Brugge, Ugbo averaged a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.85 in the Jupiler Pro League.

Currently behind the likes of Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner in the pecking order at Chelsea, it could be argued that the forward may need to move on in order to prevent his career from stalling.

If Watford are able to negotiate a fair deal with Chelsea, they could be securing the services of a striker who may now be ready to compete at the highest level.

However, considering that Ugbo is being tracked by a host of clubs, the Hornets will need to act quickly if they want to sign him as a failure to do so may result in him moving elsewhere.

