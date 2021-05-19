Man United transfer gossip: £60.3m teenager's agent spotted at Old Trafford

According to reports from Sport Witness citing two separate sources, Manchester United are interested in Sporting Lisbon full-back Nuno Mendes and his agent was at Old Trafford last night.

What's the latest transfer news involving Nuno Mendes?

Based on reports from Portuguese newspapers Correio da Manha and Record, Sport Witness claim Nuno Mendes' agent Miguel Pinho was at Old Trafford to watch United's draw with Fulham in the Premier League and discuss a potential move.

The report from Record claimed that the Portuguese club have already been contacted by a representative of the Red Devils regarding the transfer of Mendes this summer.

The article went on to reveal that Pinho addressed the idea of a potential move with United and said he could relay an offer back to Sporting. He is also the agent of Bruno Fernandes.

The Football Terrace: Man United 1-1 Fulham - Full Match Reaction!

How much could Mendes cost United?

According to Correio da Manha, as per Sport Witness, Sporting Lisbon want €70m (£60.3m) for Mendes which could be made with €40m (£34.5m) or €45m (£38.9m) in cash, as well as the addition of a loan player and performances bonuses.

Transfermarkt value the 18-year-old at £22.5m and he is placed as the most valuable player in their squad. His contract is set to expire in 2025, therefore Sporting are well placed when it comes to holding out for a hefty bid this summer.

What are his stats this season?

According to WhoScored, Mendes has played predominately as a left-wing-back in Portugal and his characteristics include crossing, dribbling and intercepting the ball.

At just 18-years-old he has been Sporting's third highest rated player this season (7.24) and his attacking exploits have been at the forefront of his performances. He averages 1.5 dribbles per game and 1.1 key passes in Liga NOS.

As well as his ability going forward, his defending is remarkable for such an inexperienced player. The left-back has made 1.7 tackles per league game and has averaged 2.1 interceptions.

Do United need cover at left-back?

Despite Luke Shaw nailing down his position in the first team, there are few competent back-up options within the squad and Mendes could offer that immediately as well as being an acquisition for the future.

According to CalcioMercato, Juventus are considering making a move for Alex Telles, who has struggled to get into the side since arriving at Man United last summer. United should look to sign Mendes if Telles does in fact leave the Red Devils.

Based on WhoScored figures, Telles has started just seven Premier League games for United and has been very much second fiddle to Shaw in his debut season.

The only other option at left-back is Brandon Williams who, as showcased against Leicester City last week, still has much to learn. His stats after the loss against the Foxes included zero tackles or interceptions and an overall match rating of just 6.25.

