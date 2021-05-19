Tottenham are in real danger of finishing the 2020/21 season with a whimper.

In their penultimate game of the campaign, Ryan Mason's side were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa and it's a result that could see them fail to finish in the European qualification places.

A spectacular own goal from Sergio Reguilon and a strike from Ollie Watkins cancelled out Steven Bergwijn's eighth-minute opener.

For most of the game, Villa were comfortably the better side and the visitors were unlucky not to score more at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs fans booed their team off the pitch at full-time, despite the fact it was their first game back in the stadium for a significant period of time.

To make things worse for the home crowd, Chelsea legend John Terry - who is part of Dean Smith's coaching staff at Villa - goaded them with a hilarious gesture after being mocked.

As reported by ESPN's James Olley, Terry held up an imaginary trophy to the Spurs fans in response to their chant comparing him to Ledley King.

Fair play, JT.

One fan humorously wrote in response to Olley's revelation on Twitter: "Really poor by Terry. Spurs fans will have no idea what he's miming. They've never seen a trophy lift."

"Some of them might remember the great win in the mighty Audi Cup," another supporter added.

Terry fired more shots at Spurs in his post-match Instagram post, writing as part of his caption on the social media platform: "Different stadium, same old story, 3 points..."

Spurs won their last major trophy back in 2008 when they defeated Chelsea 2-1 in the League Cup final, a game that Terry actually played in - which is slightly ironic.

