TJ Dillashaw's highly-anticipated return to the octagon against Cory Sandhagen has been rescheduled for mid-summer of 2021.

California's Dillashaw (16-4), the former two-time UFC bantamweight champion, and Sandhagen (14-2), of Colorado, were due to meet on May 8 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, according to recent reports, his comeback fight has been pushed back courtesy of a nasty cut sustained by the 35-year-old.

'I’m sad to say that I have to be pulled from my fight on May 8th due to a cut received from a head butt while drilling,' Dillashaw wrote in a update he posted on Instagram.

The fight has subsequently been rebooked for UFC Fight Night 192 on July 14 at a location to be announced with Sandhagen opting to keep the bout intact instead of accepting a short-notice replacement.

MMA Junkie first reported the news.

Former WKA world champion Sandhagen will be hoping that victory over Dillashaw will propel him into a title fight against UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

Sandhagen, who competes out of Aurora, Colorado, has won two of his last three fights in a row, with his lone defeat since 2017 coming against the 31-year-old Sterling, while Dillashaw's four-fight winning streak was interrupted in January 2019 when he was stopped by Henry Cejudo.

