Harry Kane: Man United ahead of Man City & Chelsea after 'serious negotiations'

According to Ian McGarry, Manchester United are in “serious negotiations” with the representatives of Tottenham forward Harry Kane.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

Kane has expressed his desire to leave Tottenham according to Sky Sports, and the biggest clubs in England including United, Man City and Chelsea are all interested.

The report says that Spurs are making enquiries about replacement centre-forwards, which suggests that the north London club accept they may have to sell this summer.

What has Ian McGarry said regarding United’s pursuit of Kane?

Speaking on the Transfer Window podcast with Duncan Castles, McGarry reiterated Kane’s desire to leave Spurs and stated United have already spoken to his representatives - unlike the other interested parties.

“Harry Kane confirmed our story by representatives briefing the media on Monday that Kane has asked to leave Tottenham and also that United, City and Chelsea are interested in signing him,” said McGarry.

He also stated that a move to United could see a substantial increase to Kane’s wages. According to Spotrac, the England international currently earns £200,000 per week at Tottenham.

McGarry said. “Our information is that United are the only club so far that have entered into serious negotiations with Kane's representatives regarding a contract, which could be worth around £300,000-a-week. A substantial upgrade on what he earns at Tottenham Hotspur.”

McGarry's comments suggest that, at least for the time being, United are ahead in the race to sign Kane, with Chelsea and City yet to open talks over a potential contract.

How many Premier League goals has Kane scored?

Kane has scored 165 Premier League goals in 243 appearances for Tottenham, cementing himself in history as one of the greatest goalscorers in the division. However, with no trophy in sight, a move to one of England’s top clubs could be the best solution.

Whilst he has reported interest from abroad including the likes of Barcelona, he would prefer to stay in England and try to develop a legacy in the Premier League.

Is Kane exactly what United need?

Kane would pretty much guarantee United 20 goals a season based on his Tottenham record and if a player of his calibre is available then why not splash the cash?

Edinson Cavani has recently extended his contract at Old Trafford until 2022, however Kane would be a much longer-term option for the Red Devils at seven years the Uruguayan's junior.

Kane is stylistically similar to Cavani with both being powerful centre-forwards who thrive in front of goal, which suggests he could slot in seamlessly to the role the former PSG star has developed at the tip of United's attack.

Kane has also shown the creative aspects of his game this season with 13 assists, more than any other player in the Premier League, and 1.4 key passes.

That could help him get the best out of Marcus Rashford, who he already has a playing relationship with via the England setup, as well as potentially Jadon Sancho.

United are reportedly still interested in Sancho, who has scored eight Bundesliga goals and made 11 assists this season.

*All stats correct prior to Wednesday's Premier League action

