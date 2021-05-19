Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury sadly looks like it won't be happening for quite some time.

For a while, a fight between the two British heavyweights looked certain to be made this year, with August 14th set as the date and Saudi Arabia as the location.

But now it's all falling apart after an arbitrator ruled that Fury has to face Deontay Wilder for a third time before September 15th.

It's a bit of a mess really and the only way Fury and Wilder don't do battle again is if the latter accepts step-aside money to allow the all-British bout to happen instead.

Judging by a tweet from Joshua on Wednesday evening, that doesn't look likely...

The Watford-born heavyweight champion wrote on the social media platform: "@Tyson_Fury the world now sees you for the fraud you are. You’ve let boxing down!You lied to the fans and led them on. Used my name for clout not a fight. Bring me any championship fighter who can handle their business correctly."

Unsurprisingly, Fury responded to Joshua's message, claiming that the Wilder case was "out of his hands" before trying to arrange a bare-knuckle brawl between him and British nemesis.

Joshua took aim at the Gypsy King again with his reply, humorously stating that he'll "slap his bald head".

Fury then fired back by stating that once he's finished off Wilder for a second time, he'll be targeting a fight with Joshua.

Joshua decided to respond to that by re-posting a viral video of Fury being held back by a barrier at the recent Canelo Alvarez versus Billy Joe Saunders fight...

You get the feeling that this is just the beginning of a prolonged war of words between the pair.

If the fight against Fury does not happen this year, Ukrainian heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk is being touted as a potential opponent for Joshua.

While it wouldn't have the same appeal as a unification bout with Fury, a fight versus Usyk is far from a bad 'Plan B' to have.

