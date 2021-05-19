Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Did Harry Kane play his final match in front of Tottenham fans on Wednesday evening?

Spurs lost 2-1 against Aston Villa in front of 10,000 supporters.

They would have enjoyed Steven Bergwijn giving them an eight-minute lead but Villa equalised through a crazy own goal from Sergio Reguilon. The visitors then the lead before half time through Ollie Watkins.

Not the way Spurs would have wanted to welcome back their fans.

It wasn't a great night for Kane, either.

This week, reports emerged that he's told the club he wants to leave in the summer with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea interested.

And he was unable to score in what was possibly his final home game for his boyhood club. That meant he remained level with Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot, too.

After the match, Spurs players walked around the pitch and applauded the remaining fans.

But there was something different about Kane.

He walked around by himself and clearly looked emotional as he clapped the fans.

Was this a goodbye?

Fans on social media certainly thought so. Check out the reaction:

After the match, interim manager Ryan Mason was asked about Kane's 'goodbye' to which he said: "It's normal. If anyone's been at the last game of the season while Harry Kane has been at this football club, he's been pretty consistent in walking around the pitch and getting a good reception."

And when asked whether the speculation regarding the captain's future impacted the performance, Mason added: "No I don't think so. If we started the game terribly and were 2-0 down within 10 minutes, but we didn't. I don't believe that. We're professionals."

"We've just lost a game of football. It's an emotional game. They're emotional. There's nothing wrong with that. It shows they care."

