Thomas Tuchel has hailed Chelsea fans for the atmosphere they created at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Blues beat Leicester City 2-1 in a spiky fixture with huge top-four implications and picking up three points ensured the club's fate will be in their own hands on the final day of the season.

It was the first time Tuchel had experienced supporters at a home game and following the result, he praised the 10,000 supporters inside the stadium for getting the team across the line.

"It felt like a full house, honestly. When you’re in it, you feel how different the game is. It’s a completely different game with spectators, it changes everything.

"I truly believe that the people who come to the stadium don’t only come for titles and wins.

"They come for the energy they want to feel, the fighting spirit from the group and they can accept that it’s not always possible to get the best result.

"What the fans did yesterday, they made 10,000 people feel like a full house. It was excellent for a tight game and the result we absolutely needed."

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta also praised the Chelsea faithful and suggested that the team's performance helped galvanise the fans from the first whistle.

"I don’t why but it looked like a really full stadium. Everyone was missing the feeling of coming to The Bridge, cheering the team on.

"I think the performance from the first minute gave them the energy and that was important. You could see how we tried to play and the fans loved that."

Chelsea will now look to finish the job of securing a top-four finish against Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday, before facing Manchester City in the Champions League final later this month.

Thomas Tuchel & Cesar Azpilicueta were speaking at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea announced Trivago as the club's new official training wear partner.

