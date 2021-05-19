“Massive, absolutely massive – it will be one of the biggest achievements ever,” Klopp said last week when asked about the possibility of Liverpool finishing in the top four this season.

And that achievement just got a bit closer after a 3-0 victory on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side knew they needed a win at Turf Moor to go into fourth ahead of Leicester on goal difference after the Foxes lost to Chelsea on Tuesday.

And they did just that.

Roberto Firmino opened the scoring in the first half and it was left for Nat Phillips to score his first ever senior goal to make it 2-0.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain added a third late on.

Phillips was only given a chance in Liverpool’s first-team this season after long-term injuries to the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

But he’s taken that opportunity with both hands - certainly in the last few weeks.

But he wasn't finished with his goal. Just minutes later, he made a brilliant goalline clearance to prevent Burnley from setting up a grandstand finish.

Superb.

His goal and Liverpool’s victory means that, barring a huge goal difference swing on the final day, victory will see Klopp’s side qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Liverpool face Crystal Palace at Anfield, while Leicester are at home to Tottenham on the same number of points. However, Liverpool's goal difference is superior by four, meaning Brendan Rodgers' side are waiting for last season's champions to slip up.

Last month, Phillips spoke about playing for Klopp and revealed that he thought he was actually quite similar to the German.

"I think we're quite similar as people, quite similar in sense of humour and I know I'm not the most pleasing on the eye — when you compare me to someone like Virgil [van Dijk] and how cool and calm he looks," he said, per the Daily Mail.

"By all accounts from the manager, he was the same. I've heard him describe himself as having a first division brain but third division feet and I think that's where he draws the similarities. And I think it gives him joy to see someone like me succeed."

