Leeds United quiz: How well do you remember the David O'Leary era? Get involved now!

When David O'Leary was appointed as Leeds United manager in 1998, not many of the club's supporters would have been able to predict the relative amount of success that he would go on to achieve at Elland Road.

Whilst the former Arsenal player did learn a great deal from being an assistant to George Graham, he had never been in the hot-seat before and thus there was every chance that his spell with the Whites would end in failure.

However, after guiding the club to a respectable fifth place finish in his first season in charge, O'Leary then led Leeds to fourth and third in the top-flight in the following campaigns.

Although he wasn't able to win a major trophy during his time at the club, he did help the Whites reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup and the Champions League in consecutive years.

In the latter of the two competitions, Leeds fans were treated with memorable displays against the likes of AC Milan and Lazio before they eventually saw their side succumb to Valencia.

As well getting his recruitment spot-on by signing the likes of Mark Viduka, Michael Bridges and Rio Ferdinand, O'Leary also gave some of the club's academy graduates the chance to shine as Alan Smith, Jonathan Woodgate and Harry Kewell all featured regularly under his guidance.

Following the Irishman's departure in 2002, the Whites were eventually relegated from the top-flight two years later and only made a return to the division last year.

Here, in this quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge of the O'Leary era at Leeds.

Will you get 10 out of 10?

Get involved below!

1 of 10 What was Leeds United's best finish in the Premier League during the Michael O'Leary era? 2nd 3rd 4th 5th

