Man United transfer news: Red Devils ready to table 'good amount' for Liverpool target

According to Fichajes.net, Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos is on the radar of Manchester United this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Diego Carlos?

Carlos has been touted for a move to the Premier League with Manchester United one of the interested parties, as stated by Fichajes.net.

The report also suggests that United and another Premier League club would be "willing to put a good amount of money on the table" for the 28-year-old.

Which other Premier League team are interested in Carlos?

Based on reports from Fichajes.net, Liverpool are the other Premier League club interested in the Brazilian and in January, Sevilla even rejected the idea of letting Carlos leave for Anfield mid-season.

The Reds' defensive problems have been well documented this season, however the apparent all-but-done signing of Ibrahima Konate, according to Anfield Central, makes the link to Carlos seem somewhat redundant.

It is also still unclear whether or not Liverpool will take up their reported £18m option-to-buy clause for Schalke defender Ozan Kabak, who was initially signed on loan in January.

How have United performed defensively this season?

Overall, United have been relatively solid in defence this season having conceded just 43 goals in 37 Premier League games, but their last three fixtures have forced a major problem to the surface.

After Harry Maguire, there is a distinct lack of quality at the back and that is displayed in United's WhoScored ratings. Whilst Maguire is rated at 7.04, his most frequent partners Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly rank at 6.69 and 6.36 respectively, which is a worrying drop-off that United must address in the upcoming transfer window.

Since Maguire's recent ankle injury, the Red Devils have clearly struggled defensively. In their last three outings they have conceded seven goals, including four in a home defeat to Liverpool. On Tuesday night, they couldn't even keep out a relegated Fulham side who are the second-lowest scorers in the Premier League.

Would Carlos improve United's defence?

The 28-year-old has formed a formidable partnership at Sevilla with Jules Kounde, contributing to the side's strong defensive record of 33 goals conceded in 37 La Liga fixtures. His form suggests he could be a far more consistent partner to Maguire than Lindelof or Maguire.

According to WhoScored, the Brazilian has only been dribbled past 0.2 times per game and has averaged 0.9 interceptions. He is also an accomplished passer and is comfortable with the ball at his feet - his passing accuracy of 89.9% ranks him fourth-highest in the Sevilla squad in La Liga this season.

Carlos is valued at £45m y Transfermarkt, and he could be the answer to United's centre-back woes.

