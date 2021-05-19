Tottenham transfer rumours: Another senior figure could follow Harry Kane out the door this summer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Hugo Lloris could be set to follow Harry Kane out of Tottenham this summer, according to The Sun.

What's the latest news on Hugo Lloris?

Kane reportedly told Spurs of his desire to leave the club on Monday, and he might not be the only one heading for the exit door in the coming months.

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has just one year remaining on his current deal, and he has rejected a new contract. The Sun appear to believe that Kane's potential departure will have done little to convince Lloris that the club are heading in the right direction, which could mean that he looks for a move himself at the end of the season.

What are Lloris' stats this season?

Spurs have kept 12 clean sheets with Lloris between the sticks this term - only four sides in the top-flight have managed more clean sheets.

Across the course of the campaign, the French shot-stopper has made 104 saves, and has a save percentage of 75.7%, as per Fb Ref.

The 34-year-old, who currently earns £100,000-per-week, has made just one error leading to a goal in the Premier League in 2020/21.

Could other players leave this summer as well?

It's certainly a possibility.

The Sun's report claims that Son Heung-min and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could also move on if Kane leaves, as they may view his departure as a sign that Spurs are lacking ambition.

Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier are also linked with moves away, indicating that there could be a mass exodus at the club if Kane does get his wish to go elsewhere this summer.

Would Lloris' departure be a major blow for Spurs?

Given the other players that could leave, it certainly would be.

Lloris has been at the club for nine years, and served as permanent captain for six of those. Take him out of the dressing room, and Tottenham lose a key leader from their squad.

If it were just Lloris going, they could probably cope. However, Kane may well be off as well. He is the England captain and a senior figure at the north London club, so would also be a big miss in terms of leadership.

Then you have Son and Hojbjerg. The former has been at Spurs for six years, while Hojbjerg may have only been at Tottenham for a single season, but he has already established himself as a rock in central midfield.

The club could lose several leaders all at once, leaving the squad looking threadbare. These players would need to be replaced immediately, which will not be easy given that the team's next manager is not expected to be given much money to spend by Daniel Levy.

Building up a side full of leaders takes time, but Tottenham risk losing multiple experienced professionals in one transfer window, leaving whoever Spurs' next manager is to pick up the pieces and quickly establish who will be the central figures in his dressing room.

Whether there are players already at the club ready to step up or if the new gaffer will need to turn to the transfer market ultimately remains to be seen.

*All stats correct prior to Wednesday's action

