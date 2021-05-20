After losing 3-1 to West Ham at the Hawthorns on Wednesday night, Sam Allardyce revealed he would be leaving West Brom at the end of the season.

In a statement after the match, he explained that he’s unable to commit to the long-term project of getting the club back into the Premier League.

“West Bromwich Albion made me a generous offer to stay at The Hawthorns that shows the commitment of an ambitious club. After serious consideration I have decided not to accept that offer,” he said.

“If I were to stay and achieve promotion next season the expectation would be for me to continue for at least another season and, sadly, that is not a commitment I feel able to make at this stage of my career.

“I believe the club now needs stability and continuity and this would, in my opinion, best be provided by a young and ambitious manager who can get us back to where we should be as an established Premier League football club.

“I must thank the players and staff, in particular Luke Dowling and Ken (Xu Ke), for their unwavering commitment to a very difficult challenge during my time at the club. This challenge was made all the more difficult, of course, by the enforced absence of the club’s fantastic supporters, some of whom I am delighted were present for our final home game against West Ham United.

“The club have asked for my opinion on the qualities my successor will require and I have been more than happy to offer my thoughts. The search for my replacement starts after the final game of the season at Leeds United. In the meantime, we will be concentrating fully on the preparation for that game and will do everything we can to finish the season with as many points as possible.”

However, Big Sam went out swinging.

In an extraordinary interview with Sky Sports after revealing he’s leaving, Allardyce took aim at West Ham’s Michail Antonio before defending his playing style.

“Michail Antonio just said we’ve got big men who play in the channel. He just insulted me and my teams. I know he’s a nice lad but it’s disgusting what he said,” Allardyce begun.

He then took aim at the media for pigeon-holing him as a ‘long ball’ manager, insisting it’s a load of c**p.

He went on to say that Liverpool were ‘dead lucky’ to beat them.

Take a look at his incredible interview below:

And if you wondered what Antonio really said, here is his interview:

We’ll miss Big Sam in the Premier League.

News Now - Sport News