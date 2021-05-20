Watford transfer rumours: Hornets linked with summer swoop for AC Milan winger

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Having successfully navigated their way to promotion to the Premier League last month, Watford will be aiming to achieve a relative amount of success at this level next season under the guidance of manager Xisco Munoz.

The Spaniard has already bolstered his squad by signing Kwadwo Baah from Rochdale and could be about to swoop for one of AC Milan's prospects if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Italian journalist Daniele Longo (as cited by Sempre Milan), Watford are reportedly interested in signing winger Jens Petter Hauge from I Rossoneri this summer.

It is understood that the Norway international, who is valued at £9m on Transfermarkt, could be allowed to leave either on a temporary basis by Milan or on a permanent deal depending on what offers they receive.

Since joining Milan last year, Hauge has been used almost exclusively as a substitute by the club in Serie A.

In the 18 league games that he has played this season, the winger has only started on three occasions for I Rossoneri.

Yet despite his lack of game-time in Serie A, Hauge has managed to illustrate some real signs of promise in cup competitions during the current campaign as he has been directly involved in four goals in six appearances.

Having been forced to watch on from the sidelines in recent weeks due to the presence of Hakan Calhanoglu, the 21-year-old will be hoping to play a part in Milan's clash with Atalanta this weekend.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be somewhat of a coup if Watford can convince Hauge to make the move to Vicarage Road as he clearly possesses a great deal of talent.

During this season's Europa League competition, the winger averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.27 as he helped Milan reach the quarter-finals.

Yet despite taking his overall goal tally for the year to five by netting in his side's showdown with Sampdoria last month, Hague has not been called upon by manager Stefano Pioli in recent weeks.

If he is not part of Milan's plans for the immediate future, Hauge ought to consider moving to a club like Watford who could be able to provide him regular first-team football.

Hauge's arrival may also force Ken Sema to step up his performance levels next season which in turn could have a positive impact on the Hornets' fortunes in the Premier League.

