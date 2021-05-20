Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo added yet another trophy to his enormous collection on Wednesday evening.

Juventus defeated Atalanta 2-1 in the Coppa Italia final thanks to goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa either side of a strike from the in-form Ruslan Malinovskyi.

The Bianconeri's triumph on the night of Andrea Pirlo's 42nd birthday means Ronaldo has now won every single major trophy available in England, Spain and Italy.

It's yet another incredible achievement by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and the Portuguese forward was also pretty effective on the pitch in the win over Atalanta.

Despite not scoring, Ronaldo had a significant impact upon proceedings at the Mapei Stadium and at one point in the match, he again defied the laws of gravity with one of his trademark leaps.

But this time, Ronaldo didn't head the ball. Instead, he sprung into the air like an Olympic high-jumper and somehow managed to control the ball on his chest.

A slow-motion replay of the Portuguese's latest jaw-dropping leap is just brilliant to watch and you can check it out for yourself below.

Ronaldo defies gravity

How is it possible to do that at the age of 36?! Ronaldo really is one of a kind, a supreme athlete who looks as if he'll easily be able to keep playing at the very highest level way past his 40th birthday.

Football's record goalscorer also produced another moment of magic in the Coppa Italia final, only this time it was about his skill with the ball at his feet.

In the 60th-minute, Ronaldo delivered a stunning back-heel pass into the path of Chiesa and had the Italian forward scored, it would have been one of the best assists of the 2020/21 season.

Sadly, Chiesa's effort struck the post, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy Ronaldo's display of ingenuity.

Ronaldo robbed of brilliant back-heel assist

What a goal it would have been.

After securing yet another trophy on Wednesday, Juve's focus will now switch to their final league game of the campaign away at Bologna on Sunday.

It's a fixture Ronaldo's side simply must win if they're to stand any chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

