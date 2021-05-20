Kylian Mbappe added yet another title to his expanding collection on Wednesday night after helping Paris Saint-Germain seal a 2-0 victory over AS Monaco in the Coupe de France (French Cup) final at the Stade de France.

The 22-year-old assisted Mauro Icardi for the opening goal in the first half before getting himself on the scoresheet against his former club with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Since joining PSG in 2018, Mbappe has won three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupes de France, two Coupes de la Ligue and two Trophees des Champions. He also earned a Champions League runners-up medal at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

However, there has been speculation that Mbappe might leave the Parc des Princes in the not-too-distant future.

The World Cup winner, who is contracted to PSG until 2022, would have no shortage of potential suitors if he decided to embark on a new challenge elsewhere.

Mbappe pressed on his PSG future

Pressed on his future following the win over Monaco, Mbappe told France 2, per Goal: "You have to enjoy the title, that's the most important thing. Look at all the people who are happy! This is the most important thing and I am the first happy guy.

"We work every day to have this type of emotion, reward and recognition. It’s the work of a whole group, a whole staff who work every day for us, for the club and of course the supporters who could not be there. We think about them a lot and this title is for them.

"When you play for Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best clubs in the world, the biggest club in the country, every title counts to go down in history. Plus it's a young club, we want to be part of this history and it's a great stage today."

Mbappe takes 'clearing the ball' to a new level

Minutes before PSG took the lead, Mbappe went viral on social media for taking ‘clearing the ball’ to a whole new level.

Following a Monaco corner, the ball fell to the feet of PSG’s world-class attacker inside PSG’s box.

Rather than whack the ball downfield - like the vast majority of footballers would in that situation - Mbappe used his lightning-quick pace and brilliant close control to launch a breathtaking counter-attack.

He skipped past four opponents while darting towards the left flank. The France international then hit a left-footed pass to a teammate as eight Monaco players rushed back towards goal.

Watch the video here…

Now that’s how to clear your lines in style!

Football fans react to Mbappe's run vs Monaco

Let’s check out some of the best reaction from fans on Twitter…

Mbappe will now be desperate to get his hands on another Ligue 1 winners’ medal this weekend.

PSG head into the final weekend of the campaign one point behind league-leaders Lille, who face Angers SCO on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will be crowned champions if they avoid defeat against Brest and Lille’s result also goes their way.

Liverpool BACK following 3-0 win vs Burnley (Football Terrace)

1 of 20 Aside from Newcastle, which other PL club did Hatem Ben Arfa play for? Everton Hull City Sunderland Bolton Wanderers

News Now - Sport News