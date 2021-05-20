Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It’s fantastic seeing fans back inside Premier League stadiums once again, isn’t it?

On Tuesday and Wednesday evening, every home side in the league had up to 10,000 supporters to cheer them on.

It made such a difference and reminded us just how much football has missed fans.

Hopefully, at the start of next season, every stadium around Europe can have 100% capacity and the sport that we love so much can fully return.

When stadiums are sold out again, you’d expect the atmosphere inside each and every single one to be electric. Match-going fans haven’t been able to go regularly for 18 months by the time next season starts and they should want to make up for lost time.

But which stadiums will be bouncing the most?

Well, last year, France Football - the guys responsible for the Ballon d’Or - ranked the 30 stadiums around the world with the best atmosphere.

Quiz: Can you guess these 20 footballers from their childhood photos?

1 of 20 Who's this cheeky chappy? Kevin de Bruyne Wayne Rooney Danny Murphy Paul Scholes

30 | Millerntor-Stadion | St. Pauli | Germany

Capacity - 29,546

29 | Parc des Princes | PSG | France

Capacity - 47,929

28 | Stade Olympique de Rades | Esperance Sportive de Tunis | Tunisia

Capacity - 60,000

27 | Stade du 5 Juillet | Mouloudia Club d'Alger | Algeria

Capacity - 64,000

26 | Estadio da Luz | Benfica | Portugal

Capacity - 64,642

25 | Marshal Jozef Pilsudski Stadium | Legia Warsaw | Poland

Capacity - 31,800

24 | Estadio Pedro Bidegain | San Lorenzo | Argentina

Capacity - 47,964

23 | Stadio Olimpico | Roma | Italy

Capacity - 70,634

22 | St. James’ Park | Newcastle | England

Capacity - 52,354

21 | Campeon del Siglo | Penarol | Uruguay

Capacity - 40,000

20 | Stade Mohammed V | Raja Casablanca and Wydad Casablanca | Morocco

Capacity - 45,000

19 | Toumba Stadium | PAOK | Greece

Capacity - 29,000

18 | Mestalla | Valencia | Spain

Capacity - 55,000

17 | Sukru Saracoglu Stadium | Fenerbahce | Turkey

Capacity - 29,000

16 | Cairo International Stadium | Al Ahly | Egypt

Capacity - 74,000

15 | Stade Geoffroy-Guichard | Saint-Etienne | France

Capacity - 41,965

14 | Stade Velodrome | Marseille | France

Capacity - 67,394

13 | San Paolo | Napoli | Italy

Capacity - 55,000

12 | De Kuip | Feyenoord | Netherlands

Capacity - 51,117

11 | Turk Telekom Arena | Galatasaray | Turkey

Capacity - 24,354

10 | Maracana | Flamengo | Brazil

Capacity - 78,838

9 | San Mames | Athletic Bilbao | Spain

Capacity - 53,289

8 | Karaiskaki Stadium | Olympiacos | Greece

Capacity - 32,115

7 | Vodafone Park | Besiktas | Turkey

Capacity - 41,903

6 | Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti | River Plate | Argentina

Capacity - 70,074

5 | Celtic Park | Celtic | Scotland

Capacity - 60,411

4 | Rajko Mitic Stadium | Red Star | Serbia

Capacity - 53,000

3 | Signal Iduna Park | Borussia Dortmund | Germany

Capacity - 81,365

2 | Anfield | Liverpool | England

Capacity - 54,074

1 | Bombonera | Boca Juniors | Argentina

Capacity - 49,000

So, the stadium with the best atmosphere in world football is the Bombonera - home to Boca Juniors. The name Bombonera translates to ‘The chocolate box’ due to its shape, with a ‘flat’ stand on one side of the pitch and three steep stands around the rest of the stadium. It truly is a special sight - and noise - during a big Boca match.

In second and third are iconic European stadiums in the Signal Iduna Park Stadium and Anfield. Coincidentally, both Dortmund and Liverpool fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ before matches with the hardcore fans gathered behind a goal in ‘The Kop’ - or the ‘Yellow Wall.’

Red Star’s intimidating stadium comes in fourth while fifth is another stadium where ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ is often heard - Celtic Park.

But when fans are allowed back in, even the quietest of stadiums historically will be absolutely bouncing. And we can’t wait.

News Now - Sport News