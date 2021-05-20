Anfield, Bombonera, Celtic Park: Which football stadium has the best atmosphere in world football?
It’s fantastic seeing fans back inside Premier League stadiums once again, isn’t it?
On Tuesday and Wednesday evening, every home side in the league had up to 10,000 supporters to cheer them on.
It made such a difference and reminded us just how much football has missed fans.
Hopefully, at the start of next season, every stadium around Europe can have 100% capacity and the sport that we love so much can fully return.
When stadiums are sold out again, you’d expect the atmosphere inside each and every single one to be electric. Match-going fans haven’t been able to go regularly for 18 months by the time next season starts and they should want to make up for lost time.
But which stadiums will be bouncing the most?
Well, last year, France Football - the guys responsible for the Ballon d’Or - ranked the 30 stadiums around the world with the best atmosphere.
30 | Millerntor-Stadion | St. Pauli | Germany
Capacity - 29,546
29 | Parc des Princes | PSG | France
Capacity - 47,929
28 | Stade Olympique de Rades | Esperance Sportive de Tunis | Tunisia
Capacity - 60,000
27 | Stade du 5 Juillet | Mouloudia Club d'Alger | Algeria
Capacity - 64,000
26 | Estadio da Luz | Benfica | Portugal
Capacity - 64,642
25 | Marshal Jozef Pilsudski Stadium | Legia Warsaw | Poland
Capacity - 31,800
24 | Estadio Pedro Bidegain | San Lorenzo | Argentina
Capacity - 47,964
23 | Stadio Olimpico | Roma | Italy
Capacity - 70,634
22 | St. James’ Park | Newcastle | England
Capacity - 52,354
21 | Campeon del Siglo | Penarol | Uruguay
Capacity - 40,000
20 | Stade Mohammed V | Raja Casablanca and Wydad Casablanca | Morocco
Capacity - 45,000
19 | Toumba Stadium | PAOK | Greece
Capacity - 29,000
18 | Mestalla | Valencia | Spain
Capacity - 55,000
17 | Sukru Saracoglu Stadium | Fenerbahce | Turkey
Capacity - 29,000
16 | Cairo International Stadium | Al Ahly | Egypt
Capacity - 74,000
15 | Stade Geoffroy-Guichard | Saint-Etienne | France
Capacity - 41,965
14 | Stade Velodrome | Marseille | France
Capacity - 67,394
13 | San Paolo | Napoli | Italy
Capacity - 55,000
12 | De Kuip | Feyenoord | Netherlands
Capacity - 51,117
11 | Turk Telekom Arena | Galatasaray | Turkey
Capacity - 24,354
10 | Maracana | Flamengo | Brazil
Capacity - 78,838
9 | San Mames | Athletic Bilbao | Spain
Capacity - 53,289
8 | Karaiskaki Stadium | Olympiacos | Greece
Capacity - 32,115
7 | Vodafone Park | Besiktas | Turkey
Capacity - 41,903
6 | Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti | River Plate | Argentina
Capacity - 70,074
5 | Celtic Park | Celtic | Scotland
Capacity - 60,411
4 | Rajko Mitic Stadium | Red Star | Serbia
Capacity - 53,000
3 | Signal Iduna Park | Borussia Dortmund | Germany
Capacity - 81,365
2 | Anfield | Liverpool | England
Capacity - 54,074
1 | Bombonera | Boca Juniors | Argentina
Capacity - 49,000
So, the stadium with the best atmosphere in world football is the Bombonera - home to Boca Juniors. The name Bombonera translates to ‘The chocolate box’ due to its shape, with a ‘flat’ stand on one side of the pitch and three steep stands around the rest of the stadium. It truly is a special sight - and noise - during a big Boca match.
In second and third are iconic European stadiums in the Signal Iduna Park Stadium and Anfield. Coincidentally, both Dortmund and Liverpool fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ before matches with the hardcore fans gathered behind a goal in ‘The Kop’ - or the ‘Yellow Wall.’
Red Star’s intimidating stadium comes in fourth while fifth is another stadium where ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ is often heard - Celtic Park.
But when fans are allowed back in, even the quietest of stadiums historically will be absolutely bouncing. And we can’t wait.News Now - Sport News