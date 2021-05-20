Rob Font knows it's kill or be killed every time he steps inside the octagon.

Two of the UFC's most explosive bantamweights are set to do battle this Saturday night in the main event of UFC Fight Night 188 as the New England Cartel standout goes for another highlight reel knockout against Cody Garbrandt.

Despite their relatively small stature both men are regarded by most observers as two of the hardest-hitting fighters on the roster, with 33-year-old Font aiming to make short work of the former UFC bantamweight champion.

"That is exactly what you get with Cody. You are either knocking him out or he’s knocking you out," Font said to BJPENN.COM. "He’s a dangerous guy, he looked a lot more patient in the Assuncao fight and it was pretty gangster how he pulled that off.

"You have to worry about that with a guy like Cody.

"It’s an exciting challenge and a scary challenge, I plan on frustrating this guy and making him make a mistake and make him pay."

29-year-old Garbrandt (12-3) is a former 135-pound titleholder who has previously fought at featherweight. In his most recent fight in June, 'No Love' knocked out Raphael Assuncao at 4:59 of the second round in the co-main event of UFC 250: Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer.

However, Font (18-4) is unconcerned by this and believes he has all the tools to trouble Garbrandt, as he looks to put on a show behind closed doors at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

"Yeah, I’m trying to go in there, stay behind the jab and keep it simple and boring with the long straight cross," he added. "The plan is to frustrate him with the lead hand, the kicks, the movement.

"Get him to overcommit and make him pay."

He continued: "I go in there and put this guy away and I’m right there in the talk or one behind for that title shot.

"You never know with injuries, I might be able to sneak in and steal the title shot."

Read more: TJ Dillashaw vs Cory Sandhagen postponed to UFC Fight Night 192 on July 14

