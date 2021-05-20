WWE have reportedly released a number of their developmental talent, most of whom were working on the NXT brand.

Alexander Wolfe, Skyler Story, Jessamyn Duke, Vanessa Bourne, Kavita Devi and Ezra Judge are the Superstars no longer with WWE, while referees Drake Wuertz and Jake Clemons have also been cut.

Following the main roster releases back in April, cuts to the Black and Gold Brand were always expected, but some of the names on the list have shocked fans.

Wolfe appeared on NXT as recently as this Wednesday when he was kicked out of the Imperium faction.

After losing to Killian Dain in a one-on-one match, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel came down to the ring and jumped their former ally.

Many fans assumed this was part of a storyline, but it now seems Wolfe will be gone for good. Addressing his situation, the German wrote on Twitter:

"Just for the record: My WWE contract will expire on June 15th. That means I'm a free agent on June 16th.

"I have a lot in my head right now so let's keep it short: Thank you @WWENXT @WWE for 6 years. Bye-bye."

Alongside releasing developmental talent, WWE also cut controversial referee Wuertz, who reportedly had 'nuclear heat' backstage.

According to Fightful, per WrestlingNews, his firing didn't come as a shock to anyone around him.

Wuertz is said to have had 'nuclear heat brought on by himself' after he was warned by WWE about attending tapings without a mask.

He is also accused of attempting to make 'political plays' by trying to position himself for certain roles in the company and NXT higher-ups were alerted to numerous instances where he nearly got into physical altercations with talent he upset and made uncomfortable backstage.

It's unclear if these are the only cuts WWE will make to NXT, or if more will be announced in the coming days.

