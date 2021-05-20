Man United transfer rumours: Discount on target who tackles more than Scott McTominay

According to Marca, Manchester United target Mauro Arambarri could be available at a cut-price fee this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Arambarri?

Based on reports from Marca, Manchester United are one of several clubs interested in Getafe's Arambarri who is looking to make the leap to one of Europe's great clubs.

Despite being reportedly available at a cheaper price, Marca stated that the player will not force an exit and will only leave if Getafe were to receive a financially suitable bid.

How much will he cost United?

Arambarri has a reported release clause of around €25m (£21.6m) which if met would guarantee his exit. However, Marca's report also claims that the Spanish outfit could be willing to sell the midfielder for just €18m (£15.55m) - representing a 28% drop-off.

According to Transfermarkt, the Uruguayan international is valued at £18m and is Getafe's most valuable player.

How does Arambarri compare to Fred and McTominay?

Fred and Scott McTominay have been partnered at the heart of United's midfield for the majority of the season. The pair have been scrutinised at times, with Roy Keane describing the Brazilian as "lazy" and "sloppy" on Sky Sports (as per the Manchester Evening News) for his role in Liverpool's third goal at Old Trafford recently.

According to WhoScored, Arambarri makes more tackles per game (1.9) than McTominay (1.6), however the Scotland international has been dribbled past just 0.4 times in comparison to 1.7 for the Uruguayan.

In terms of bookings attained this season, McTominay has just three and Fred has received five in the Premier League. Arambarri has proven considerably more reckless for Getafe in La Liga, and has been booked on a staggering 11 occasions so far this campaign.

Would Arambarri improve Man United's starting XI?

Arguably not. Despite his obvious defensive qualities, there are other elements that he doesn't quite have to his game.

According to WhoScored, his passing statistics are exceptionally poor. He boasts a pass accuracy of just 73.2%, which makes it difficult to see how he would fit in at United who often play out from the back.

He also averages just 28.3 passes per game - in comparison, Fred makes 60.2 passes each top flight outing. If Arambarri were to make the move to Manchester he would have to get used to being in possession far more frequently.

As the stats suggest, he is a solid performer for Getafe, however he may not be a significant enough improvement on what the club already have in midfield. United could be better off opting for a more well-rounded player this summer.

