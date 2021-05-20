Dolph Ziggler is a veteran in WWE.

He's been with the company since 2004 and during that time, has established himself as one of the best Superstars of the modern era.

'The Showoff' is a Triple Crown Champion in WWE, having won the World Heavyweight Title, US and Intercontinental belts - all multiple times.

Should he ever win the WWE or Universal Title, he would become a Grand Slam Champion, which is something very few stars come close to doing.

It's fair to say then, that over the years, Ziggler must have built up a pretty good relationship with Vince McMahon.

You simply wouldn't spend over 17 years with a company if you didn't get along with the boss.

Speaking recently to Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, Dolph detailed his working relationship with Vince and explained why he thought the boss 'hated his guts' for years.

"I know from that relationship, you have to earn it. It’s not just, I earned this a few years ago and now I’m fine. You gotta re-earn it every day, and I do," Ziggler said.

"If I mess up, which I do all the time, I say, 'I screwed this up. It’s on me. I will fix this for next time.'"

"But even though, those years, I’d say of the 15, eight or nine of ‘em felt like, ‘Man, Vince hates my effin’ guts! What the hell is happening here?!'

"Then there’s those five or six where you go, 'I get it now. He’s pushing me. He’s challenging me.' Because only I can do these things, and I’m very blessed to be doing them."

It's great to hear that a veteran like Ziggler still has a great relationship with McMahon. Perhaps one day he'll be rewarded with a push for the world title to become a Grand Slam champ in WWE?

News Now - Sport News